Nutraceutical Excipients Market Incredible Possibilities and Industry Growth 2019-2025

With increasing use of bioactive ingredients in the production of nutraceuticals, a range of excipients are being used for stabilization of these products. Nutraceutical manufacturers are using excipient foods to enhance the performance of their products. New food structure and compositions are being designed through the use of excipients, which are increasing the bioavailability of nutraceuticals containing bioactive compounds. In the future, rising need to stabilize the physicochemical properties of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements during production will continue to drive the demand for excipients such as thickeners, antifoams, disintegrants and binders, among others.

By the end of 2026, nearly US$ 4.7 Bn worth of nutraceutical excipients are estimated to be consumed across the globe. In the future, the demand for nutraceutical excipients is pegged to gain traction in the field of food innovation and pharmaceutical discovery. Over the forecast period, 2017-2026, growth of the global nutraceutical excipients market is likely to reflect a robust CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value.

Get Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=183479

Excipients with binding functionality will register a high demand through 2026

It has been estimated that by the end of 2026, more than US$ 1 Bn worth of nutraceutical excipients sold worldwide will be binders or binding agents. The key functionality of binders in tablet formulation and stabilization of active ingredients will continue to drive the application as nutraceutical excipients. Binders will be predominantly used in the manufacturing of dietary and nutritional supplements with higher bioavailability. The report further estimates that the demand for fillers and diluents is also expected to gain traction in the global nutraceutical excipients market. Over the forecast period, nutraceutical excipients serving as fillers and diluents will register fastest value growth, reflecting a CAGR of 8.2% and also account for the largest share on global market value.

Dry nutraceutical excipients to showcase efficient applicability

In 2017, nearly US$ 1.5 Bn worth of dry nutraceutical excipients were used in the pharmaceuticals and food industry. Excipients in the form of dry concentrates will be widely used as carriers for stabilization of bioactive nutraceutical ingredients. Manufacturing advantage exhibited by dry nutraceutical excipients such as preservative powders and sugars has a governing influence on their use in the production of medical foods and functional foods.

Through 2026, majority of nutraceutical excipients will be used in the production of supplements containing proteins and amino acids. Increasing demand for protein-rich dietary foods will drive the use of nutraceutical excipients in manufacturing of protein & amino acids. As end-products, more than US$ 1.4 Bn worth of global nutraceutical excipients market value will be accounted by proteins and amino acids by the end of the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1834793

Extending the suitability of coating excipients in pharmaceutical & nutraceutical applications to be a key objective for market players

Companies namely, Kerry Group plc, Associated British Foods plc, Roquette Frres S.A., DuPont, Ingredion Incorporated, Meggle AG, Hilmar Ingredients, JRS Pharma GmbH & Co.KG, Innophos, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated and IMCD Group B.V. are observed as the global leaders in nutraceutical excipients production. As manufacturers of dietary supplements continue to extend the utilization of nutraceutical excipients in improving the efficacy of their products, several market players are expected to offer excipients with higher stabilization properties for controlling a range of bioactive ingredients.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Blog: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/