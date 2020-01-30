Organic Pea Protein Market – Industry Analysis of Food & Beverages sector by Region, Growth

Changing lifestyle is paving way for plant based proteins. People are turning vegan due to various health reasons. They look for plant based proteins to cater to their needs, owing to growth of organic pea protein. Organic pea protein is lactose free and completely vegan. Therefore, the global organic pea protein is expected to observe a robust growth at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

Geographically, North America is expected to see an astounding growth in the global organic pea’s protein. Rising population and awareness are anticipated to fuel the organic pea’s protein market. Followed by North America, Asia Pacific is foreseen as a growing market for organic pea protein during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. Rapid urbanization, increasing demand for healthy dietary supplements are expected to be the cause for expansion of the global organic pea protein market in this region. The end use of the global organic pea protein is segmented into dietary supplement, functional beverages, meat substitutes, snacks and cereals, bakery and confectionary, etc.

Demand from Health Conscious Millennial

We live in an era of sedentary lifestyle and this call for more awareness about health and nutrition. People look for organic dietary supplements to cater to their health needs. Such organic protein supplements offer features like gluten free, hormone free which prove beneficial for maintaining healthy body and mind. Such plant based diet prove to be sustainable in terms of balancing environment and ecology. These are non-genetically modified food enriched vitamins and amino acids too. Therefore, there has been increasing demand for the same from health conscious millennial. Rising demand and disposable income at consumer’s end is expected to push the global organic pea protein market. Besides, these athletes, especially one who follow plant based diet too are expected to create more demand for organic pea protein in the global market. Thus, during forecast period the global organic pea protein market will expand at fast pace.

Transparency Market Research report elucidates on competitive and distributed global organic pea protein market. Major players in the global organic pea protein include The Green Labs LLC, Farbest Brand, Axiom Foods Inc, A&B Ingredients, and Greenway Organics (Tianjin) Co. Ltd. These manufacturing companies have been working on introducing new process technology to make pea protein available at various forms. Improvisation on product negates the concern over taste of protein powders. These players are introducing better ingredients that will make the process of pea protein unique in the global organic pea protein. Manufactures are focused on research and development to innovate novel products in the global organic pea protein market. They are expected to many long term and short strategies to capture the competitive global organic pea protein market.

Market participants in the global organic pea protein market include, Farbest Brands, Axiom Foods, Inc., The Green Labs LLC, Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd., The Scoular Company, Vestkorn, YT (XI’AN) Biochem Co., Ltd., A&B Ingredients, Greenway Organics (Tianjin) Co., Ltd, Phyto-Therapy Pty Ltd., Puris, and Maxsun Industries, Inc.

