Photovoltaic Cell Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2025

A photovoltaic system, also PV system or solar power system, is a power system designed to supply usable solar power by means of photovoltaics. It consists of an arrangement of several components, including solar panels to absorb and convert sunlight into electricity, a solar inverter to change the electric current from DC to AC, as well as mounting, cabling, and other electrical accessories to set up a working system.
It may also use a solar tracking system to improve the system’s overall performance and include an integrated battery solution, as prices for storage devices are expected to decline. Strictly speaking, a solar array only encompasses the ensemble of solar panels, the visible part of the PV system, and does not include all the other hardware, often summarized as balance of system (BOS). Moreover, PV systems convert light directly into electricity and shouldn’t be confused with other technologies, such as concentrated solar power or solar thermal, used for heating and cooling.
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Photovoltaics.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Kaneka Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Sharp Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Jinko Solar
Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd
Trina Solar
Kyocera Corporations
Canadian Solar
Photovoltaics Breakdown Data by Type
Organic
Inorganic
Photovoltaics Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Non-Residential
Photovoltaics Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Photovoltaics Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Photovoltaics status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Photovoltaics manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
