Power Over Ethernet Device Market 2019 Upstream and Downstream Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis Research Report 2025

PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. Unlike standards such as Universal Serial Bus which also power devices over the data cables, PoE allows long cable lengths. Power may be carried on the same conductors as the data, or it may be carried on dedicated conductors in the same cable.
PoE Network Switches (Power sourcing equipment) is a device such as a switch that provides (or sources) power on the Ethernet cable. The maximum allowed continuous Shipment power per cable in IEEE 802.3af is 15.40 W. A later specification, IEEE 802.3at, offers 25.50 W.
When the device is a switch, it is commonly called an endspan (although IEEE 802.3af refers to it as endpoint). Otherwise, if it’s an intermediary device between a non-PoE capable switch and a PoE device, it’s called a midspan. An external PoE injector is a midspan device.
We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year’s data with scientific model. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Power Over Ethernet Device market can be 2651.99 M USD by 2022. The CAGR of Power Over Ethernet Device is 2.27% from 2017 to 2022.
North America was the largest market with a market share of 40.31% in 2012 and 41.08% in 2016 with a CAGR of 2.21%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 20.34% in 2016.
Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 35.51% market share of the Power Over Ethernet Device revenue market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are Cisco, Avaya and HP. They respectively with global production market share as 17.35%, 12.72% and 5.44% in 2016.
In 2018, the global Power Over Ethernet Device market size was 2370 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2770 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Power Over Ethernet Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Power Over Ethernet Device development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Avaya
HP
Dell
Brocade
Alcatel-Lucent
Netgear
Juniper
D-Link
Extreme
Adtran
Alaxala
Huawei and ZTE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Power Over Ethernet Switch
Power Over Ethernet IP Phone
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Government
School
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Power Over Ethernet Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Power Over Ethernet Device development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Power Over Ethernet Switch
1.4.3 Power Over Ethernet IP Phone
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprise
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 School
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Power Over Ethernet Device Market Size
2.2 Power Over Ethernet Device Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Power Over Ethernet Device Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Power Over Ethernet Device Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.2 Avaya
12.2.1 Avaya Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction
12.2.4 Avaya Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Avaya Recent Development
12.3 HP
12.3.1 HP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction
12.3.4 HP Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 HP Recent Development
12.4 Dell
12.4.1 Dell Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction
12.4.4 Dell Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Dell Recent Development
12.5 Brocade
12.5.1 Brocade Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction
12.5.4 Brocade Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Brocade Recent Development
12.6 Alcatel-Lucent
12.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction
12.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.7 Netgear
12.7.1 Netgear Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction
12.7.4 Netgear Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Netgear Recent Development
Continued……
