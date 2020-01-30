WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Power Over Ethernet Device Market 2019 Upstream and Downstream Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis Research Report 2025”.

Power Over Ethernet Device Industry 2019

Description:-

PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. Unlike standards such as Universal Serial Bus which also power devices over the data cables, PoE allows long cable lengths. Power may be carried on the same conductors as the data, or it may be carried on dedicated conductors in the same cable.

PoE Network Switches (Power sourcing equipment) is a device such as a switch that provides (or sources) power on the Ethernet cable. The maximum allowed continuous Shipment power per cable in IEEE 802.3af is 15.40 W. A later specification, IEEE 802.3at, offers 25.50 W.

When the device is a switch, it is commonly called an endspan (although IEEE 802.3af refers to it as endpoint). Otherwise, if it’s an intermediary device between a non-PoE capable switch and a PoE device, it’s called a midspan. An external PoE injector is a midspan device.

We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year’s data with scientific model. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Power Over Ethernet Device market can be 2651.99 M USD by 2022. The CAGR of Power Over Ethernet Device is 2.27% from 2017 to 2022.

North America was the largest market with a market share of 40.31% in 2012 and 41.08% in 2016 with a CAGR of 2.21%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 20.34% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 35.51% market share of the Power Over Ethernet Device revenue market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are Cisco, Avaya and HP. They respectively with global production market share as 17.35%, 12.72% and 5.44% in 2016.

In 2018, the global Power Over Ethernet Device market size was 2370 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2770 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Power Over Ethernet Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Power Over Ethernet Device development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Avaya

HP

Dell

Brocade

Alcatel-Lucent

Netgear

Juniper

D-Link

Extreme

Adtran

Alaxala

Huawei and ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Power Over Ethernet Switch

Power Over Ethernet IP Phone

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Government

School

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Power Over Ethernet Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Power Over Ethernet Device development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Power Over Ethernet Switch

1.4.3 Power Over Ethernet IP Phone

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Enterprise

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 School

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Power Over Ethernet Device Market Size

2.2 Power Over Ethernet Device Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Power Over Ethernet Device Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Power Over Ethernet Device Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Cisco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.2 Avaya

12.2.1 Avaya Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction

12.2.4 Avaya Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.3 HP

12.3.1 HP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction

12.3.4 HP Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 HP Recent Development

12.4 Dell

12.4.1 Dell Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction

12.4.4 Dell Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Dell Recent Development

12.5 Brocade

12.5.1 Brocade Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction

12.5.4 Brocade Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Brocade Recent Development

12.6 Alcatel-Lucent

12.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction

12.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.7 Netgear

12.7.1 Netgear Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction

12.7.4 Netgear Revenue in Power Over Ethernet Device Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Netgear Recent Development

