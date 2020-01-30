Rehabilitation Robots Market Will Reach Nearly $6.4 Billion by 2025 – Leading Players are AlterG, Aretech, Berkley Robotics and Human Engineering Laboratory, Biodex and Other

A new market study, titled “Rehabilitation Robots: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The new new study Rehabilitation Robots: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2025. The 2019 study has 564 pages, 269 tables and figures. Worldwide Rehabilitation Robot markets are expected to achieve significant growth as robots replace much of the human work in physical therapy.

The robots are steadier, make fewer mistakes, support treatment for longer durations, and decrease the cost of rehabilitation for many conditions. The robots permit a more accurate rehabilitation routine for any specific condition than is possible with human physical therapy in many cases.

Robotics has tremendous ability to reduce disability and lead to better outcomes for patients with stroke. With the use of rehabilitation robots, patient recovery of function is able to be more substantial than what is achieved now. Whereas traditional rehabilitation with a human therapist goes on for a few weeks, people using robots are able to make continued progress in regaining functionality even years after an injury or stroke.

It is a question of cost. While insurance pays for a small amount of rehabilitation needed, generally provided by a human therapist, using a robot is far less costly process, and can be effective over the long term, even without reimbursement. Marketing has a tremendous effect in convincing people that they can achieve improvements from rehabilitation processes even after years of effort.

Rehabilitation robotics devices are used for assisting performance of sensorimotor functions. Devices help arm, hand, leg rehabilitation by supporting repetitive motion that builds neurological pathways to support use of the muscles. Development of different robotic schemes for assisting therapeutic training is innovative.

According to Susan Eustis, principal author of the team that developed the market research study, “Robotic therapy stimulus of upper limbs provides an example of the excellent motor recovery after stroke that can be achieved using rehabilitation robots.” Lower limb systems and exoskeleton systems provide wheelchair bound patients the ability to get out of a wheelchair

No company dominates the entire rehabilitation robot market sector. The products that work are still emerging as commercial devices. All the products that are now commercially viable are positioned to achieve significant staying power in the market long term, providing those companies that offer them with a possibility for long term leadership position in the market.

Robotic rehabilitation equipment is mostly used in rehabilitation clinical facilities. There is a huge opportunity for launching a homecare equipment market if it is done through sports clubs rather than through clinical facilities. People expect insurance to pay for medical equipment but are willing to spend bundles on sports trainer equipment for the home. Rehabilitation robots can help stroke patients years after an event, so it makes a difference if someone keeps working to improve their functioning.

Vendors will very likely have to develop a strong rehabilitation robotic market presence as these devices evolve a homecare aspect. The expense of nursing home rehabilitation has been very high, limiting the use of rehabilitation to a few weeks or months at the most.

Rehabilitation robots realistically extend the use of automated process for rehabilitation in the home. The availability of affordable devices that improve mobility is not likely to go unnoticed by the sports clubs and the baby boomer generation, now entering the over 65 age group and seeking to maintain lifestyle.

As clinicians realize that more gains can be made by using rehabilitation robots in the home, the pace of acquisitions will likely pick up.

Rehabilitation robot market size at $641 million in 2018 is expected grow dramatically to reach $6.4 billion by 2025. Exoskeleton markets will be separate and additive to this market. A separate exoskeleton market will create more growth. Market growth is a result of the effectiveness of robotic treatment of muscle difficulty. The usefulness of the rehabilitation robots is increasing. Doing more sophisticated combinations of exercise have become more feasible as the technology evolves. Patients generally practice 1,000 varied movements per session. With the robots, more sessions are possible.

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695522-rehabilitation-robot

Table of Content

Rehabilitation Robot Market Description and Market Dynamics 43 Rehabilitation Robot Market Shares and Market Forecasts 63 Rehabilitation Robots Market Metrics and Devices 136 Rehabilitation Robots Technology 224 Rehabilitation Robot Company Profiles 246 Rehabilitation Robot Variations 534

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)