Rising Demand for Corrugated Boxes Market in 2019 | Get Detailed Analysis by TMR

The global market for corrugated boxes is observing a tremendous growth in line with the development trends of the packaging and converting industries. Several factors, such as the rising demand for corrugated boxes from logistic applications and the fresh food and beverages, electronic goods, and the home and personal care goods industries, the increasing preference for sustainable packaging among consumers, and the remarkable progress of the e-commerce industry, are boosting this market substantially across the world.

By 2017 end, the opportunity in this market is expected to reach a whopping sum of US$96.60 bn. Rising at a CAGR of 3.60% between 2017 and 2022, the market is projected to increase further to US$115.15 bn by the end of 2022. The increasing industrialization and the subsequent rise in the trade activities in emerging economies, such as India and China, is likely to propel this market over the next few years.

Recycled Fibers to Report Higher Demand

Broadly, the global market for corrugated boxes is assessed on four fronts: The source of the material, end user, packaging form, and the type of the board. Based on the source of the material, the market has been classified into virgin fiber and recycled fiber. Among the two, recycled fiber is more in demand and the trend is anticipated to remain so over the next few years.

By the end user, the market has been categorized into the food, beverages, tobacco, healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, homecare and toiletries, electronic and consumer durables, E-commerce, and the chemical and fertilizer industries. Corrugated boxes are mainly utilized to pack food and beverage products. The demand for these boxes has also increased in the personal care and cosmetics industry. However, it’s the E-commerce sector, which is providing the most promising opportunities for the growth of this market.

Demand for Corrugated Boxes to Remain High in APEJ

The worldwide market for corrugated boxes is also analyzed on the basis of its geographical spread. Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are considered as the key geographical segments of this market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan has been dominating the global market and is expected to remain doing so in the near future, thanks to the increasing business and trade activities in this region. The APEJ market for corrugated boxes is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.10% during the period from 2017 to 2022.