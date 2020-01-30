Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market – Adoption of Modern System on Chips Propels Growth with Key Players like eSilicon Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, Kilopass Technology Inc. etc

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market (Type – Verification IP, ASIC, Memory IP, Interface IP, Processor IP; Architecture Design – Hard IP, Soft IP; Application – Health Care, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Others (Industrial Equipment, etc.)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The adoption of semiconductor intellectual property is expected to rise in the coming years, due to an increase in awareness about licensed semiconductor devices. This is due to high competition in the market to develop innovative products. Thus, development in technologies such as embedded DSP IP (digital signal processing IP) and programmable DSP IP is likely to provide significant market opportunities for semiconductor intellectual property service providers.

Furthermore, increase in demand for semiconductor IP in the automobile industry is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities to the market. Economic pressure on companies is increasing due to the requirement of expertise and labour to manufacture elementary semiconductor components with different specifications. This pressure is reduced by outsourcing the manufacture of semiconductor components with the help of semiconductor intellectual property by licensing the technology and paying royalties. Thus, companies are leaning toward the reduction of capital expenditure and increasing investments in core products. This is anticipated to boost demand for semiconductor intellectual property.

Restrains:

Detection of patented technologies is considered to be difficult due to the violation encountered during licensing of technology. This factor is expected to have a high negative impact in the short term of the forecast period. This has prompted organizations to change their long-term licensing contracts to medium-term and short-term ones. These factors are anticipated to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Major players in the semiconductor intellectual property market include Altera (Intel Corporation), Arm Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Cast In., Ceva Inc., eSilicon Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, Kilopass Technology Inc., Mentor, a Siemens Business, Open-Silicon, Inc., Rambus Inc., Silabtech Private Limited, Synopsys Inc. and Avery.

Market Segmentation

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market, by Type

Verification IP

ASIC

Memory IP

Interface IP

Processor IP

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market, by Architecture Design

Hard IP

Soft IP

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market, by Application