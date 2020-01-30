Shoe Packaging Market Size To Expand Significantly By The End Of 2027

The market for Shoe Packaging has been increasing on numerous factors and technological advancements. The report consist of market dynamics comprising restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities that is expected to influence the market for Shoe Packaging. The report provides a detailed analysis of market growth during the mentioned period in terms of volume shipments (million units) and value of estimates (US$ MN) across different region.

Shoe packaging which prominently includes shoes packed in attractive boxes supports essential functionality of protecting, storing, transporting and communicating brand value to consumers. Shoes are a part of day to day dressings be it formal or casual. Broadly shoes are classified as athletic shoes, casual shoes and and formal shoes, wherein each category has different packaging needs. Global shift in market dynamics has compelled manufacturers and packaging designers to focus on consumer packaging segments such as shoe packaging. Shoe packaging manufacturers consider the consumer requirements of their clients in order improve the effectiveness and attractiveness of shoe packaging products.

Shoe packaging provides protection against atmospheric moisture, dust, damage, shocks, etc. Printing capabilities of shoe packaging materials consider effective communication of product information and branding elements in order to add to the overall value for the consumers. Corrugated boxes have been traditionally used as primary form of shoe packaging. However shoe suppliers are inculcating multiple layers of primary packaging such as plastic film covers, thin protective wraps, bubble wraps, etc. in order to improve the shock resistant features of shoe packaging systems. Shoe packaging which is merely of rigid in nature requires effective design ad printing capabilities.

Shoe Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The footwear segment is estimated to be over US$ 200 billion, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. Strong market demand for shoes warrants considerable opportunities for the shoe packaging market. Need for delivering shoes in new and appealing manner primarily impels the global shoe packaging market.

The market for shoes has high consumption rates in countries including China, India and Indonesia, which makes Asia Pacific region one of the most lucrative shoe packaging market. Developed countries including US, Japan, UK, Russia and France are also among few other large markets for shoes. Regions with money-spinning shoe markets are undergoing entry of numerous players in the sports and casual wear category. Multinational packaging manufacturers operating in the global shoe packaging market are targeting these attractive markets in order to magnify their global revenue figures.

Consumer studies have shown an increasing trend among urban population to prefer expensive footwear such as shoes over slippers or sandals. Resultantly, the shoe packaging market is expected to experience surge in demand. Wide categories of shoes supplied by footwear brands for different activities such as football, basketball, walking, running, etc. has led consumers buy multiple pairs of the shoe while boosting the demand for shoe packaging market. However, decreasing natural resources and one time use of shoe packaging can hamper the shoe packaging market. Innovation in shoe packaging to make it more ecofriendly can provide new opportunities for shoe packaging market. The ability of shoe packaging to attract more customers by increasing its aesthetic value can be used as an opportunity for shoe packaging market.

Shoe Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

Shoe packaging market is segmented by the type of shoes and type of shoe packaging used.

Based on the type of shoes, shoe packaging market can is segmented into:

Leather shoes

Long boots

Short shoes

Loafers

Running shoes

Casual shoes

Based on the type of shoe packaging, shoe packaging market is segmented into:

Sustainable reduced shoe boxes

Reusable shoe packaging

Tubular packaging

Corrugated boxes

Shoe Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global shoe packaging market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The APEJ region is expected to lead the shoe packaging market regarding production and consumption over the forecast period. The rapid industrialization in the region and the vast urban population in the region is propelling the demand for the shoe packaging market. North America region is emerging as the second largest player in shoe packaging market owing to the consumer lifestyle and frequent consumption of shoes. Latin America and Eastern and Western Europe region is expected to have stable demand over the forecast period. MEA is expected to account lesser share in shoe packaging market over the forecast period.

Shoe Packaging Market: Key Players:

Some key players of shoe packaging market are Elevated Packaging., Packman Packaging Private Limited., Royal Packers, Precious Packaging, Cross Country Box Company, Samrat Box Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd, Zhuhai ZhuoYa packing product co.,Ltd, Packaging of the World, Sneakerbox Co.

