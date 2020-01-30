Side Gusset/Quad Seal Bag Market Current Trends, Size, Share and Growth Until the End of 2027

The latest report on the global Side Gusset/Quad Seal Bag market presents answers to crucial questions that are important to comprehend developments in the said A holistic and detailed overview of the global Side Gusset/Quad Seal Bag market that includes information derived from utilizing various quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques has been compiled in this latest market report. This compilation offers its readers a great overview of the Side Gusset/Quad Seal Bag market during a forecast period from 2017 to 2027.

Side gusset/quad seal bag is a multilayer bag with 3 layers, the outer layer (PET or MET PET), the barrier layer ( AL or VMPET) and the inner layer (LLDPE), which is easily peeled off and these bags are majorly being used for specialty commodities such as coffee. They have two long panels for product branding and have gained popularity in recent years among the consumers. These four sided sealed bags offer various customization options as per market requirements. Gusset bags have dimensional stability which allows the bag to have a better shape on the shelf. The market is overloaded by various kinds of bags and this versatile and flexible side gusset/quad seal bag present itself as a new and better option for its customers. Increasing demand of these bags have created a market for itself in many emerging regions.

Side Gusset/Quad Seal Bag Market- Market Dynamics:

The key factor of side gusset/quad seal bag is the additional depth and capacity that this bag creates as the bag forms a block bottom when a product is loaded. The bag ensures greater strength due to the four sided seal, thus allowing the storage of even heavier products. With the absence of back seal, the bag provide an additional flexibility in valve placement and label applications. Gusset bags have an intrinsic barrier which avoids the diffusion of UV light, moisture and oxygen and thereby, also entrapping the aroma of products inside in case of coffee and tea packaging. The manufacturers preferably choose these bags as it provide ample space for product description and brand signature. Self- standing side gusset/quad seal bag appeal to the customers being shelf friendly. The side gusset/quad seal bag has an additional advantage of high barrier lamination films which provide the product the required protection and a prolonged shelf life. However, the higher production cost of the bag is the major barrier in the growth of side gusset/quad seal bag market. The various accessory options made available to the customers are the trending features of the side gusset/quad seal bag.

Side Gusset/Quad Seal Bag Market- Market Segmentation:

Side gusset/quad seal bag market is segmented on the basis of material type, application and accessory options. On the basis of material type, the side gusset/quad seal bag market is segmented into plastic films (LLDPE, PE, BOPP and PVC) and aluminum. Side gusset/quad seal bag has a wide range of size options which is customized according to the requirements of the customer. On the basis of application, the side gusset/quad seal bag market is segmented into fertilizers, coffee & tea, protein powder, dry fruits & nuts, chocolates, pet food and others. Special commodity product packaging is often done utilizing these kinds of bags due to their various features as described. On the basis of accessory options, the side gusset/quad seal bag market is segmented into re-sealable zippers, euro slots, degassing valves, hanging holes, tear notches, oval windows and others.

Side Gusset/Quad Seal Bag Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the side gusset/quad seal bag market have many local and international manufacturers and is mainly segmented into five key regions namely, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America being the major manufacturer of gusset bags act as the leading player in the side gusset/quad seal bag market followed by Europe and expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific also contribute to the side gusset/quad seal bag market and being the growing market is anticipated to have a significant growth over the forecast period along with the emerging market of Middle East and Africa.

Side Gusset/Quad Seal Bag Market- Key Players:

Key players operating in the side gusset/quad seal bag market are Tyler Packaging Limited, Foster Packaging Pty Ltd, Diamond Flexible Packaging Co., Pacific Bag, Inc., Swiss Pack Pvt Ltd, Cas-Pak Products Ltd, Atlapac Corporation, Pouch Direct Pty Ltd., PBFY Flexible Packaging, GMD Packaging Pty Ltd., Maer Flexibles Europe.

