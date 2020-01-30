Silicon Tetrachloride Market – Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Trends & Revenue with Forecast 2019

The application of silicon tetrachloride across several industries has risen owing to the various purposes it serves. The growing uses of trichlorosilane and fumed silica are the foundations for the rising demand for chemical intermediates as it forms the basic raw material for the production of these two. Manufacturers of silicon tetrachloride are further looking to expand the application base of the product by discovering more potential in the material.

Trichlorosilane finds application in the production of polysilicon, which in turn, is consumed in solar applications as well as in the electronics industry. The significant growth of the solar and electronics industries, burgeoning government and industrial investments in the power sector, and new solar energy projects across the globe are expected to result in an increase in the demand for polysilicon. Owing to these factors, the demand for trichlorosilane is increasing, which will subsequently lead to an increase in the consumption of silicon tetrachloride in the near future.

Moreover, the production of silicon tetrachloride as a by-product during the manufacturing of polysilicon and its continuous recycling help in maintaining a continuous supply of silicon tetrachloride for the manufacturing of trichlorosilane. Further, increasing demand for trichlorosilane in the silane coupling agent application will also help drive the silicon tetrachloride market. For instance, in China, consumption of trichlorosilane in polysilicon and silicone couple agent accounted for around 68% and 33% shares respectively in terms of value in 2017. Moreover, the polysilicon market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period, which in turn, is expected to drive the demand for trichlorosilane and silicon tetrachloride.

Fumed silica to also be one of the core applications of chemical intermediate

Fumed silica finds application in the manufacturing of silicone rubber, paint, ink and chemical mechanical polishing, among other industries. Apart from that, fumed silica is also used as a reinforcing, thickening, and thixotropic agent. The anticipated growth of end-use industries and increasing demand for silicone rubber application are the two primary factors expected to drive the fumed silica market over the forecast period. A marked increase in demand for fumed silica will further help drive the silicon tetrachloride market.

Optical preform to catch up with silicon tetrachloride owing to growing demand for optical fibres

High purity silicon tetrachloride is a major raw material used for the manufacturing of optic cable preform, which is used in the manufacturing of optic cables. Over the recent past, supported by the growth of 4G, 5G, LTE, FFTx and the Internet of Things (IOT) among others, there has been a significant increase in the demand for optic cables across the globe. Globally, China, U.S. and Japan constitute around 80% of the overall optic cable preform manufacturing and in terms of consumption, China accounted for a major chunk of the global optic fibre preform in 2017. The constantly increasing demand for optic cables will boost global demand for optic cable preform, which will subsequently drive demand and revenue growth in the global silicon tetrachloride market over the forecast period.

