Sleep Aids Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2017 – 2025

According to the analysis done by Persistence Market Research, the global sleep aids market is experiencing steady rise since past years. The global market has witnessed positive growth since 2012 and is expected to register a moderate value CAGR of 4.8% throughout the period of forecast. In 2017, the global sleep aids market reflected an estimate of around US$ 21 Bn and is anticipated to touch a value higher than US$ 31 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. This growth can be attributed towards increasing prevalence of sleep related disorders, rising demand for sleeping pills and increasing number of healthcare facilities across the globe. Moreover, emerging technologies in sleep aid devices, growing medications for improper sleep and rising use of portable sleep apnea devices is expected to contribute to the growth of the global sleep aids market.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2832

Others segment to dominate the global sleep aids market

In the product category, the others segment is estimated to be the largest with respect to market value. During the 2012-2016 timeline, the others segment led the glo bal market with a high revenue share and is expected to carry on with the trend during the 2017-2025 timeline. In 2017, the others segment reflected a valuation of around US$ 15.7 Bn and is estimated to reach a value higher than US$ 22 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. This segment is projected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Mattresses and pillows to highly contribute to the growth of the others segment

In product category, the others segment is sub categorized into mattresses and pillows, chin straps and mouth pieces and nasal devices. The mattresses and pillows sub segment is the most lucrative segment and is largely adopted as a sleep aid. This sub segment is the largest with respect to market share and is estimated to reach a value about US$ 22.1 Bn by the end of the assessment period. This sub segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2025). The mouth pieces and nasal devices sub segment is the second largest in the others category. Mouth pieces and nasal devices sub segment was valued at about US$ 174 Mn in 2017.

Drugs to significantly contribute to the growth of the sleep aids market

The drugs segment is the second largest product segment. Drugs are widely used as sleep aids across the globe. The drug segment stood at around US$ 3800 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach value of more than US$ 5.7 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2025). This segment is projected to reach a value CAGR of 5.2% during the period of forecast. The insomnia treatment drugs sub segment is expected to push the growth of the parent drugs segment during 2017-2025. The insomnia treatment drugs sub category is projected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the period of forecast to reach an estimate of around US$ 4 Bn by 2025 end. This sub segment is the largest in the drugs category with respect to high market share. On the other hand, the narcolepsy treatment drugs is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.9% during the period of assessment.