Stain-Resistant Fabric Market: Growth Factors Details for Business Development, Key Companies, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges and Forecast By 2028

Global Stain-Resistant Fabric Market Outlook

The global textile industry is being considered as one of the largest industry in the global market. In 2017, the industry was being valued at US$ 3 trillion which also includes the production, refinement as well as sale of synthetic and natural fibers used in various industries. The global textile market is further segregated into fibers, yarn, fabrics and garment sectors. China accounts to largest global production share for textile products. Fabric industry has endured large scale application in both the household and industrial sectors. With continuous improvement implemented on fabric product, the target segment or the target customer look out for high quality fabric materials which are odor resistant, moisture resistant as well as stain-resistant fabric material. Taking in account on consumers’ needs and preferences, some of the major fabric companies now strategizes on coming up with such multi-functional fabric products.

Global Stain-Resistant Fabric Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Fabric industry has endured large scale application in various industrial sectors such as retail, commercial (offices), hospitality industry as well. These sectors expect a clean and tidy environment, thus fabrics used in these institutes are also taken into serious consideration in terms of cleanliness. Owing to which, manufacturers now come up with stain-resistant fabrics which caters to its target customers’ needs and demand. There are various critical benefits associated with the utilization of stain-resistant fabric materials such as long lasting durability, easy to handle, resistance to waterborne stains, sunlight, insects, abrasion and mildew. Stain-resistant fabric has also witnessed its application in sports industry as performance fabric providing critical functionalities such as instant drying, odor control, wicks preparation away from body, soft and breathable.

Global Stain-Resistant Fabric: Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Stain-Resistant Fabric market has been segmented as –

Cotton

Silk

Velvet

Denim

Laminated fabric

Stretch fabric

Polyester

Nylon

Woven fabric

Others

On the basis of application, the global Stain-Resistant Fabric market has been segmented as –

Household

Commercial

Hospitality

Educational Institutes

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Stain-Resistant Fabric market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Independent Stores Online Store



Global Stain-Resistant Fabric Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Stain-Resistant Fabric market are Crypton LLC., Revolution Performance Fabrics, Bru Textiles n.v., Nanotex LLC, Dropel Fabrics, SuperFabric, The Chemours Company, Abercrombie Textiles, LLC among others.

Stain-Resistant Fabric Market: Key Trends

Most of the major shareholding companies in the stain-resistant fabric market focuses on extending its product portfolio and simultaneously promote its product in international exhibition as well as key corporate events.

Stain-Resistant Fabric Market: Key Developments

In 2018, Crypton LLC launched of several new collection of stain-resistant fabrics at Showtime fabric event in the month of June.

In 2016, Crypton LLC announced the launch of Crypton Home Performance EVERYDAYLINEN™ which is soft, durable and stain resistant. The company made its products available in various stores, catalogs as well as online stores.

