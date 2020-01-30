Sustainable Packaging Market Trends in 2019 | The Evolution of Eco-Friendly Packaging

The global sustainable packaging market is prognosticated to exhibit a positive growth trajectory in coming years, according to a Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. The market’s features a highly fragmented ecosystem, with presence of a large number of global, local, and regional vendors. Established players operating in the global sustainable packaging market are adopting supply chain integration practices to gain traction. Vendors procure raw materials in order to manufacture the end-product. Different distribution channels such as distributors, wholesalers and vendors are approached in order to ramp up their sales.

The players in this environmentally friendly packaging market are increasingly involved in M&A activities in order to acquire technical expertise and achieve a competitive advantage. In some cases, the manufacturing industry formed a direct partnership with application industries and strategic partnerships. Unilever has, for example, cooperated with packaging providers like ALPLA and MuCell Extrusion.

Leading players in the global sustainable packaging market include Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Ardagh Group S.A, WestRock LLC, Ball Corporation, and Gerresheimer AG.

Europe, on account of large pool of established market vendors leads the global sustainable packaging market geographically. The high disposable incomes of people in the region contribute to the growth of this regional market. Among the different types of materials, the plastic segment is expected to gain precedence with a 5.0% CAGR over the forecast tenure.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9314

Stringent Environment Regulations Promote Sustainable Packaging Market

In recent years we have witnessed a change in consumer preference towards recyclable and ecological materials. This is one of the principal drivers of sustainable packaging growth on the market. In the context of global environmental concerns relating to sustainable development and implementation of strict legislation by different governments, the use of sustainable packaging materials has expanded globally. Over the forecast period it will probably be possible to increase demand in the global sustainable packaging market for alternative materials such as bioplastics.

Downsizing to Emerge as Prominent Market Trend

The key trends of industry include reduction or light weighting, increased recycling, recovery of waste, increased use of renewable products, increased utilization of recycled material and improvements in packaging and logistics. In the coming years it is expected that edible packaging products made of natural ingredients will become more popular. A range of international companies, including Hovis, have launched renewable polyethylene-based bread packaging.