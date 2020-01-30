Technical Glass Market is increasingly propelled by the rising use of Technical Glass in the Electronics Industry | 2026

Technical glass is a type of engineered glass used in a wide spectrum of architectural and structural applications in a range of end-use industries. Technical glass either as a standalone product or in combination with other types of engineered glass have gained traction across the electronics industry. Their usage has gained momentum on account of several technological applications they can be put to, mainly due to attractive chemistries they exhibit. Some of the notable properties that make this type of engineered glass suitable for high-technology applications are excellent chemical resistance, high mechanical strength, thermal stability, and high optical transmission. Key application areas where technical glass are used may include laboratories and pharmaceutical, lighting, consumer and institutional appliances.

Manufacturers, world over, across the globe are coming out with technical glass products that promise better performance profiles and scores higher on versatility for end-use industries. Rapidly rising demand for alkali-lead silicate technical glass and soda lime glass reflects positively on this trend.

Global Technical Glass Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global technical glass is increasingly propelled by the rising use of technical glass in the electronics industry, especially in making consumer electronics. Rising demand for technical glass for fabricating structures used in various commercial spaces such as retail, institutional, and offices is bolstering the technical glass market’s growth. Technical glass is increasingly promising for architects who seek new design patterns in canopy systems, curtain wall systems, and window systems. The uptake of technical glass in the construction industry is propelled by the growing popularity of high-technology glass framing systems in various parts of the world. Growing use of technical glass for manufacturing specialized glass such as fire-rated glass is a significant factor boosting the market.

The global technical glass market is also witnessing increasing commercialization from the availability of cost-effective products made with technical glass. The demand dynamic is also expected to be considerably influenced by growing efforts of market players in recycling of technical glass, since they are mainly non-biodegradable. The rising demand for recycled technical glass in furnace making also bodes well for the global market. Advent of technical glass products with innovative combination of form and function has created new, lucrative avenues in the market.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of key factors that shape current demand and growth dynamics in various regions of the global technical glass market. It also highlights trends that will catalyze new opportunities in emerging regional markets. On the regional front, developing regions are expected to emerge as potentially lucrative in the growth of the global technical glass market. Of the various developing markets, Asia Pacific might witness a noteworthy growth. This is attributed mainly to the rising production of technical glass and substantial consumption of technical glass products.

The study offers incisive analysis of the prevailing competitive dynamics and key trends that may alter the status quo in the global technical glass market. The analyses take closer look at the level of competition and the degree of consolidation prevalent in the market and highlights the factors that shape these in coming years. Top players vying for substantial stakes in the global technical glass market are Guardian Industries, Allegion plc, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Corning Inc., and Saint-Gobain Company.