Thin Film Transistor Liquid Crystal Display Market Top Key Players: Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Global Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display Market: Overview

A thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal-display (TFT-LCD) is another form of LCD which uses TFT technology to improve image quality like contrast and addressability. thin film transistor-liquid crystal display are used widely in computer monitors, mobile phones, television screens, handheld video game systems, navigation systems, projectors and personal digital assistants. Liquid crystal are simple and very efficient electo-optic transducers or light valves. Thin film transistors are simple electronic control devices which are fabricated on a large transparent substrates. These two technologies are combined which allows fabrication of electronic display. The display of complex images require high-resolution dot-matrix displays consisting many thousand pixels, excellent image can be built up from arrays of its complexity by using thin film transistor-liquid crystal display. Use of transistor for each pixel makes the thin film transistor-liquid crystal display an active-matrix display. There are different types of thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal-display such as twisted nematic, in-plane switching, advanced fringe field switching, multi-domain vertical alignment, advanced super view, cell technology. Where twisted nematic is most commonly used in consumer display type as it is cost effective.

Global Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display Market: Market Dynamics

The global thin film transistor-liquid crystal display market are mainly driven by increased demand for thin film transistor-liquid crystal display in consumer electronic goods. The advancement in technology has increased the demand for global thin film transistor-liquid crystal display market. As preference of consumers are changing as they prefer high definition picture quality consumers prefer goods with thin film transistor-liquid crystal display. Thin film transistor-liquid crystal display are used widely in portable computers and as space saving flat screen monitors in personal computers. The factors like speed, angle and manufacturing cost of large-area display have slowed their full commercial use however thin film transistor-liquid crystal display are entering the home television market progressively.

Global Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display Market: Market Segmentation

The thin film transistor-liquid crystal display market has been classified by technology, types, panel types and end use.

On the basis on technology, global thin film transistor-liquid crystal display market is segmented into:

Plasma display (PDP)

Organic light emitting diode (OLED)

Other

On the basis on types, global thin film transistor-liquid crystal display market is segmented into:

Twisted nematic

In-plane switching

Advanced fringe field switching

Multi-domain vertical alignment

Advanced super view

Cell technology

On the basis on panel types, global thin film transistor-liquid crystal display market is segmented into:

A_MVA

ASV

MVA

S_PVA

P-IPS

On the basis on end use, global thin film transistor-liquid crystal display market is segmented into:

Domestic use

Industrial use

Global THIN FILM transistor-liquid crystal display Market: Segment Overview

There will be growth in thin film transistor-liquid crystal display market as there is anticipated improvements in consumer electronic goods industry, the thin film transistor-liquid crystal display market growth is driven majorly by consumer electronic goods.

Global Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display Market: Regional Overview

Based on the geographies, the global thin film transistor-liquid crystal display market is fragmented into seven key regions- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions mentioned above Asia-Pacific except Japan are the highest contributor to the market followed by Japan. Western Europe and North America have a fastest growing rate. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at a sluggish rate. Overall the market for global thin film transistor-liquid crystal display has a positive growth owing to the increasing disposable income and advancement in technology.

Global Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display Market: Market Players

Some of the key market players identified in the global thin film transistor-liquid crystal display market includes: