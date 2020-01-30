Traction Transformer Market Has Been Segmented Based On Mounting Position, Overhead Line Voltage, And Rolling Stock – Global Forecast till 2023

Global Traction Transformer Market is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to significant government funding for rail infrastructure development and liberalization of rail transport network. The Traction Transformer Market is expected to expand at ~ 5.00% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023. Traction Transformer Market Research Report Segmented by Mounting Position (Underframe, Machine Room, & Roof), Overhead Line Voltage (AC & DC) Rolling Stock (Electric Locomotives, High-Speed Trains, & Metros), and Region – Forecast till 2023

Global Traction Transformer Industry Leading Players Analyzed are:

The key players of Global Traction Transformer Market are Wilson Transformer Company (Australia), International Electric Co., Ltd. (South Korea), EMCO Limited (India), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Alstom SA (France), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), JST Transformateurs (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Sunten Electric (China), and Setrans Holding AS (France), among others.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7024

Industry Highlights:

The Global Traction Transformer Market is projected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, mainly due to growing power sector and increasing power generation capacities across the globe. Traction transformer is an important component which is designed to transform power from the locomotives overhead power which is delivered to the electric motors. As a result, motors turn the wheels of the locomotive. These transformers are generally available in the range of up to 7500 kVA, 25 kV class and are designed according to railway system and said parameters. These transformers are especially designed for very harsh environment and are used for heavy freight loads over long distances of more than 1,000 km. The major application areas for traction transformer include high-speed trains, electrical multiple unit, and double-decker electrical multiple units, among others.

Traction Transformer Market Segmental Overview:

Global Traction Transformer Market, By Mounting Position

Underframe

Machine room

Roof

Global Traction Transformer Market, By Overhead Line Voltage

AC

12 kV

15 kV

20 kV

25 kV

DC

75 kV

5 kV

3 kV

Global Traction Transformer Market, By Rolling Stock

Electric Locomotives

High Speed Trains

Metros

Global Traction Transformer Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the Global Traction Transformer Market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising population leading to increased connectivity across the region. Moreover, the increasing investment in high-speed rail network, development of new lines, and expansion of existing rail networks are driving the demand for traction transformers in this region.

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Primary Research

3.2. Secondary Research

3.3. Market Size Estimation

3.4. Forecast Model

3.5. List Of Assumptions

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Shift Towards Low Carbon Rail Transport

4.1.2. Significant Government Funding For Rail Infrastructure Development

4.1.3. Liberalization Of Rail Transport Network

4.1.4. Growing Demand For Energy-Efficient Transformer

4.2. Restraints

4.2.1. Dominance Of Diesel-Powered Rail Engines In Certain Countries

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1. Electrification Of Rail Networks

4.3.2. Growing Focus On Electric Vehicles

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Threat Of New Entrants

4.4.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.4.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.4.5. Intensity Of Rivalry

4.5. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continued…..

Get Complete Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/traction-transformer-market-7024

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]