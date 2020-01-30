Urinary Tract Cancer Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2020

The World Health Organization states that in 2012, urinary tract cancer was the ninth most frequently occurring cancer type with a high reoccurrence rate. This type of cancer is high among the geriatric population, smokers, those with urinary tract infections, and workers in chemical industries. One of the most important and effective methods of eliminating urinary tract cancer is early diagnosis and studies have shown that nearly 75%-80% of cancer patients survive if the disease is diagnosed at an early stage.

The research report studies and analyzes the global urinary tract cancer market with the help of the latest market intelligence tools to provide a vast database of information that will help in delivering market estimates and forecasts. Offering insights into the numerous trends that impact individual segments of the urinary tract cancer market, the report also identifies chief growth factors and retardants.

Overview of the global urinary tract cancer market

The urinary tract cancer market is primarily driven by an increase in the number of smokers around the world, rise in the geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle. The development of modern medicine and introduction of early diagnostic tools, coupled with growing awareness regarding the disease has fueled the growth of the urinary tract cancer market. A key factor that has supported the market is rigorous research activities by governments and academics. Institutes such as the National Cancer Institute and the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer have been providing invaluable aid to the global urinary tract cancer market.

In contrast, the prevailing lack of awareness in many regions is still a hindrance to the growth of the market.

North America leads the worldwide market for urinary tract cancer, followed by Europe, owing to factors such as the availability of advanced technologies and healthcare services and increased healthcare spending. Asia Pacific is quickly catching up to other developed regions thanks to the development of healthcare infrastructure, government support, increasing patient pool, and rise in incomes. The growth of the urinary tract cancer market in Africa has been rather slow due to poor infrastructure and economic conditions and an ill-structured regulatory framework.

Companies mentioned in the research report

There are a number of small and large participants in the urinary tract cancer market and the report offers a comprehensive and well-balanced evaluation of the overall competitive landscape. Some of the prominent players in the urinary tract cancer market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, IkerChem S.L., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Genzyme Corporation, Medical Enzymes AG, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company.

