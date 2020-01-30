Veneer Sheets Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights 2017 – 2025

The use of the veneer sheets is usually made in the wood working projects. The use of veneer sheets helps in giving a more aesthetic appeal to wooden structures such as door, furniture or any other piece of architecture. There are numerous growth opportunities for the global veneer sheets market as the demand for furniture, floorings, ceilings and walls is not expected to go down. Lavish interiors and exclusive furniture pieces are designed with the use of veneer sheets which are widely used in combination with ebony, maple and teak wood among others.

The overall texture, form, grain and pattern of the veneer sheet is modified by slicing the trunk of the tree at different angular positions. The techniques used for slicing the tree trunk affect the grain and texture of the veneer sheet. The species of the tree that is being used also makes a difference to the pattern and quality of the sheet. A furniture manufacturer can use these sheets with a lot of flexibility, which is a significant advantage of using veneer sheets. Thus, veneer sheets not only provide a good look to furniture but also are cost effective as compared to wood or timber.

TMR’s report offers a distinctive evaluation of the global veneer sheets market, taking into account its growth factors, restraints, and potential business prospects.

Global Veneer Sheets Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for veneer sheets is estimated to develop all over the world on account of easy availability of resources. Veneer sheets possess desirable qualities of being durable, having a smooth and glossy finish, and wood grain. Thus, they are extensively used in building of musical instruments, cabinets, store fixtures, wall paneling and floorings. This makes the veneer sheets high in demand in woodworking applications and decorative patterns. High quality veneer sheets are carved out of rare and high end wood, leading to the production of beautiful fittings and delicate patterns and furniture. However, this involves high production and finishing costs. Due to this, even left over veneer post processing is used in making composites or paneling.

Global Veneer Sheets Market: Geographical Analysis

Geography-wise, the region Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global veneer sheets market. This trend is predicted to carry on over the forthcoming year. Nations like China, Malaysia, Japan and Thailand are envisaged to be significant propellers of the Asia Pacific market. This could be attributed to the surge in population and boom in infrastructure in these countries. Also, the unprecedented growth in industries and economy in the region, is resulting in the demand for high end infrastructure, fueling the need for veneer sheets further. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Global Veneer Sheets Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the prominent players in the global veneer sheets market include Greenlam Industries, FormWood Industries, Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., CEDAN INDUSTRIES, Veneer Technologies, Oakwood Veneer, Herzog Veneers, Inc., Pearlman Veneers, ESI, CenturyPly, SR Wood and Flexible Materials Inc.