Vessel Traffic Service Market Growth Rate, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope, Size, Share, Forecast To 2026

The global Vessel Traffic Service market, which is extensively assessed in the report contemplates the best need development angles and how they could affect the market over the figure residency under thought. The experts have taken careful endeavors to thoroughly evaluating every development factor of the market, other than indicating how certain market restrictions could represent a danger to players in the coming years. In addition, the report additionally gives data on top patterns and openings and how players could take advantage of them to take up the difficulties in the Vessel Traffic Service market. This could be a helpful rule for players to concrete their situation in the business or make a rebound in the market.

Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) is a type of modern marine time monitoring system developed using multiple sensors. Its objective is to enhance safety, improve the efficiency of maritime traffic, and protect the marine environment. Authorities using vessel traffic service have experienced improvement in sea traffic efficiency and safety and also a reduction in environmental pollution. Implementation of vessel traffic services provides an integrated operational traffic scenario in real-time that supports efficiency in traffic planning, improvement of navigation safety, protection of water environment, and security of port infrastructures. Vessel traffic services are implemented in the water and provide vessels with an access to information with the help of transmissions by airing it on very high frequency (VHF) radio. With constant growth in the volume of cargo vessels and number and size of merchant’s vessels, the role of vessel traffic services has recently become a matter of discussion.

Key purpose of vessel traffic services is the improvement of maritime safety and proficiency of navigation, safety of life at the sea, and protection of the maritime environment and neighboring shore areas from the adverse effects of marine traffic. In addition, vessel traffic service also helps in traffic organization and navigational assistance. These factors are anticipated to support the growth of the vessel traffic service market during the forecast period.

The global vessel traffic service market can be segmented based on technology, product type, end-user industry, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market can be categorized into radars, Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), radio communications and voice integrator, meteo/hydro equipment, CCTV surveillance camera, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), sensors, and others. Radars can be sub-segmented into x-band and s-band. The sensors segment can be further classified into multi-tracking sensors and meteorological sensors. The CCTV surveillance camera segment is expected to dominate the vessel traffic service market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for the camera in offshore platforms and ports. Based on product type, the vessel traffic service market can be divided into INS, NAS and Transport and Offshore Services (TOS) and others. On the basis of end-user industry, the vessel traffic service market can be segmented into commercial sector and defense sector. The commercial sector can further be classified into inland port, fishing port, offshore and port and harbor. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the vessel traffic service market during the forecast period owing to rise in sea trade and increase in commercial vessels in the offshore.

By geography, the global vessel traffic service market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The vessel traffic service market in North America is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the large number of ports established in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for vessel traffic service during the forecast period due to port expansion and increase in the number of port developments projects. In addition, increase in transportation through sea and involvement of government in port and coastal security are some of the key factors driving the growth of the vessel traffic service market.

Key players operating in the vessel traffic service market are focused on providing solutions according to requirements, such as, implementation of different technologies, upgrade, and expansion of existing systems. Major players compete with other players based on parameters, such as, price and quality of the products. The main vendors operating in the global vessel traffic service market include Thales Group, Leonardo, Kongsberg Gruppen, Transas, Indra Sistemas, Signalis, Japan Radio, Terma, and Vissim Tokyo Keiki.

