Virtual Network Switch Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors

A switched virtual interface is a virtual local area network of switch ports symbolized through one interface for bridging or routing system. In other words, a switched virtual interface is a logical interface designed inside a multi-layer switch. Switched virtual interface is associated to all the peripheral devices of routers, where a trunk is required to carry out network traffic for Virtual LAN. A switched virtual interface can be formed for every virtual local area network that exists; however, only one switched virtual interface can be mapped to each virtual LAN. The major benefits of utilizing a switched virtual interface are that it is considerably faster than a router on a pole, as everything is hardware switched and there is no requirement for traffic to go out of the switch to return. Furthermore, there is no requirement for outside connections from the switch to the router; hence, the possibility of a single point failure when utilizing a switch reduces.

The global switched virtual interface market is driven by the ever-growing abilities of technology and fast-moving design and development of new and advanced networking solutions. Additionally, rising demand for the switched virtual interface among enterprises is expected to fuel the switched virtual interface market in the near future. This is primarily because, currently, several enterprises prefer switched virtual interface instead of utilizing the router on stick method of connecting the virtual local area networks in the switched network. However, lack of professional expertise is a major factor that is expected to hamper the global switched virtual interface market in the near future. Furthermore, the high cost associated with the implementation of switched virtual interface is likely to restrain the global switched virtual interface market. This is primarily because multi-layer switching devices are substantially more expensive than a basic Layer 2 switch, which supports virtual local area networks and a low-cost router, which supports Layer 3.

Presently, troubleshooting virtual local area networks and their trunks, occasionally, are creating issues for most experienced network administrators and hence, it is compelling organizations to adopt switched virtual interfaces in order to overcome such issues. This, in turn, has created new demand for switched virtual interface across the world.

The global switched virtual interface market can be segmented based on enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. In terms of enterprise size, the switched virtual interface market can be categorized into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on end-use industry, the global switched virtual interface market can be classified into enterprises and service providers. The enterprises, segment can be further sub-segmented into manufacturing, healthcare, retail, government, energy & utilities, BFSI, and others. Furthermore, the service providers segment can be further split into telecommunication service providers, data center service providers, cloud service providers, and others. The concept of switched virtual interface is gaining attention as a viable solution in order to address the simultaneous needs for virtualization, mobility, security, agility, and manageability among enterprises.

In terms of region, the global switched virtual interface market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific. The switched virtual interface market in North America is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in the number of organizations developing value-added solutions and products is a major trend observed in North America. This is attributed to the shift of companies toward adopting new technologies and solutions in order to enhance their productivity. However, Asia Pacific is projected to present lucrative opportunities in the switched virtual interface market in the near future.

Major players operating in the global switched virtual interface market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Asymetrix Corporation, Apple Computer Inc., and Garnet toolkit.

