Virtual Reality Camera Market – The Next Big Thing in Advertising?

Virtual reality has gained traction over the last couple of years owing to the innovation in the technology used in it. Virtual reality is the use of computer technologies that employ software to produce realistic sounds, images, and other various sensations that basically replicate the actual environment. It stimulates the user’s physical presence in the direct environment by permitting the user to interact with space and the objects portrayed therein. Virtual camera systems aim at monitoring a set of cameras or a single camera to display an exact view of the virtual world. Virtual reality has been referred to as an impressive and realistic simulation of a 3D environment which created using an interactive hardware and software and further controlled by the movement of the body or an interactive experience produced by the computer.

The person who uses virtual reality equipment can typically be able to encircle the artificial world, move around there, and interrelate with items that are portrayed on the screen or in the virtual reality goggles. Virtual reality artificially creates sensory experiences which include sight, hearing, and touch. It is an immersive computer technology that transports users back in time to enable them to re-experience moments.

With the emergence of virtual reality camera, virtual reality has gained prominence over a wider audience. These virtual reality cameras capture pictures from different angles, thus allowing the user to everything in the immediate surrounding and themselves within the frame. These type of 360 degree cameras are being accepted all over the globe and many leading players are investing in the manufacturing of advanced cameras. These virtual reality cameras are built on a rig setup and have many optical sensors that are attached to a spherical device along with omnidirectional microphones used for capturing high quality audio from all the directions.

Companies Mentioned in the report

The leading players in the market are GoPro Inc., NetVR Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Panocam3d.com, Jaunt Inc., NOKIA Inc., Lytro Inc., Google Inc., HumanEyes Technologies, and Nikon Corporation.

