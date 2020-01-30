Persistence Market Research, in its latest report titled ‘Waste Management Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028,’ offers key insights and analysis on the global waste management equipment market. The research study offers in-depth analysis and key insights for the waste management equipment market report for the forecast period (2018–2028).

Based on key analysis, the waste management equipment market is anticipated to experience significant demand over the forecast period due to the growing applications of municipal waste recycling and waste management equipment in major industries worldwide, coupled with the increase in construction waste recycling. The global waste management equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19513

Global Waste Management Equipment Market Dynamics

Growing environmental effects are making consumers inclined towards industrial waste recycling. Increasing awareness among consumers about the importance of reducing industrial waste is the primary driver for industrial waste recycling machines. A major part of the global waste in developed countries is generated by the industrial sector. The demand for industrial waste recycling machines around the globe is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace, owing to the anticipated increase in growth avenues for the global industrial waste management equipment market in the coming years.

Benefits related to scrap materials obtained from industrial waste recycling machines have further shifted manufacturer preference in favor of industrial waste recycling. Also, regulations imposed by governments to reduce landfills are resulting in an increase in waste management activities, thereby creating substantial demand sales for waste management equipment. However, the high cost of these equipment, coupled with growing concerns related to health risks from electronic waste, would hamper the demand for waste management equipment over the forecast period.

Global Waste Management Equipment Market: Segmentation Overview

Segmentation on the basis of form: The solid form segment is projected to lead the global waste management equipment market in terms of value, followed by the semi-solid type waste management equipment segment. In terms of growth rate, the solid form segment waste management equipment segment is expected to lead the segment with a CAGR of 4.2%

Segmentation on the basis of end use: The municipal waste recycling segment is projected to lead the waste management equipment market by end use, accounting for maximum demand on a global level. Municipal waste includes all the waste generated from household and commercial sectors

Global Waste Management Equipment Market: Regional Overview

North America and Europe are expected to emerge as lucrative regions and major consumers of waste management equipment by the end of the forecast period. Germany and the U.S are prominent countries with significant demand for waste management equipment in North America and Europe.

The demand for waste management equipment in these regions is also primarily driven by stringent government rules for waste management. China is also anticipated to dominate the market share in terms of volume and value with the region shaping up as a new manufacturing hub.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period, due to the growth of key end-use industries in the region.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/19513

Global Waste Management Equipment Market: Vendors/Manufacturers

The waste management equipment market is largely fragmented, owing to a large number of local and established players. The report provides details of some of the key players in the global waste management equipment market, such as CP Manufacturing, Dover Corporation, Moritia Holdings Corporation, Tomra Systems ASA, Buhler AG, Maren Engineering Corporation, KK Balers Ltd., McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Inc., Heil – An Environmental Solutions Group Company, Blue Group, Kadant PAAL GmbH, Shred-Tech Corporation, Green Machine Sales LLC, MSS, Inc., General Kinematics Corporation, and Wastequip LLC, to name a few.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Macroeconomic Factors

3.2. Global Waste Management Equipment Market: Value Chain

3.3. Global Waste Management Equipment Market: Forecast Factors

3.4. Waste Management Equipment Market: Drivers

3.5. Waste Management Equipment Market: Restraints

3.6. Waste Management Equipment Market: Trends

4. Global Waste Management Equipment Market Demand Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

4.1. Historical Market Volume (Unit) Analysis, 2013-2017

4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Unit) Projections, 2018-2028

4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Global Waste Management Equipment Market – Pricing Analysis

5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type

5.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

6. Global Waste Management Equipment Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2013-2017

6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2018-2028

6.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis