Waste Management Equipment Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

AODD Pumps Market Introduction

Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers key insights on the global AODD pumps market in its latest report, ‘AODD Pumps Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028’. The research report offers in-depth insights on the AODD pumps market for the forecast period 2018–2028. Based on critical analysis, the AODD pumps market is projected to witness robust demand during the forecast period, owing to the steady growth in construction, energy, wastewater treatment, mining, agriculture and various other manufacturing industries. The global AODD pumps market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

AODD Pumps Market Dynamics

The global AODD pumps market has been experiencing significant growth in demand due to the rising investments in the wastewater and water treatment industry by governments of various countries. For example, the Canadian government is targeting investments worth US$ 20 Billion to improve its local wastewater and water infrastructure, while the U.S. government has increased focus on developing storm water, desalination and water re-use systems. This increased focus of governments on developing water treatment systems is expected to be one of the main driving factors for the growth of the AODD pumps market.

Rapid industrialization is one of the other factors directly impacting the growth of the AODD pumps market. Population growth, coupled with urbanization, has directly led to an upsurge in the growth of industrialization across emerging economies. Hence, industries such as manufacturing, automobile, energy, pharmaceuticals, consumer care products, food & beverage and various others have been witnessing significant growth to cater to the growing needs. AODD pumps are widely used in all these industries, as they are a critical part of transmitting fluids and slurries. Thus, the AODD pumps market is poised to experience a robust growth rate over the forecast period.

AODD Pumps Market: Segmentation Overview

Segmentation of the AODD pumps market on the basis of application: In terms of application, the water transfer segment is estimated to dominate the market in terms of market share among all application segments, followed by the chemical transfer segment. In terms of growth, the water transfer segment is projected to lead the AODD pumps market.

Segmentation of the AODD pumps market on the basis of material of construction: The stainless steel segment is estimated to be a prominent segment in the AODD Pumps market, due to the large-scale application of stainless steel in water transfer and various manufacturing industries. The polypropylene segment is projected to lead the market in terms of CAGR growth.

Segmentation of the AODD pumps market on the basis of end-use industry: In terms of end-use industry, energy and wastewater treatment industries are estimated to dominate the AODD pumps market, owing to the rising investments and growth in these industries. The wastewater treatment segment is also projected to register high CAGR growth, along with the construction industry.

AODD Pumps Market: Regional Overview

The North America region is estimated to hold the lion’s share in the AODD pumps market on a regional level, while China and India are projected to register the highest demand for AODD pumps on a country level. This can be attributed to the growing industrialization and urbanization in these regions. India is projected to register the highest growth rate in the AODD pumps market in terms of value, owing to the increasing wastewater treatment activities and growth in various end-use industries in the region. Latin America is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the AODD pumps market, along with China and India. Europe and North America are estimated to register modest growth in the AODD Pumps market, due to the maturity of various end-use industries in these regions.

AODD Pumps Market: Vendor Insights

The AODD pumps market is a highly fragmented market, owing to the presence of a high number of established and other local players. The report highlights some of the leading players in the global AODD pumps market, such as Graco, Inc., Dover Corporation, Yamada Corporation, Crane Co., Ingersoll Rand, Blagdon Pump, Xylem, Inc., SPX Flow and Flowserve, among others.