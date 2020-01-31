3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Market – Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges and Global Industry Analysis by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Global 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Market 2018–2026,” the global 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture market is expected to reach US$ 1,077.1 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2026. North America held a prominent share of the market in 2017 and is projected to be at the forefront of global demand

The 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture market is driven by improvement in global oil and gas prices as well as expected improvement in capital expenditure (CAPEX) of major oil and gas companies. Also, oil and gas companies are undergoing digital transformation that includes investment in AR/ VR technology, use of Big Data analytics for efficient decision making, and investment in cyber-security solutions.

The 3D visualization market is divided on the basis of its application areas. These application areas include AR & VR (training, marketing etc.), safety and training, marketing& sales animation, post production, product and process, and transportation. The product and process application is further bifurcated into operation procedure for drilling wells, casing installation, cementation process, and oil and gas extraction and refining process.

The 3D modeling market is also segmented based on various application areas. These applications include structural designing, integrated analysis & material take-off reports, equipment designing, equipment modeling, and intelligent grid. The structural designing application is further divided into piping, civil/foundation, and HVAC ducting.

Equipment modeling is divided into vessels, pumps, launchers/receivers, and others. The 3D modeling market is also segmented on the basis of solution type. These solutions include CAD and BIM solution. The 3D data capture market is divided on the basis of various application areas including 3D laser scanning (static), 3D handheld scanner, 3D aerial scanning, and sensors.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62214

Market Segmentation

3D Visualization Market Analysis, by Application

AR & VR (Training, Marketing etc.)

Safety and Training

Marketing & Sales Animation

Post Production

Product and Process Operational Procedures for Drilling Wells Casing Installation Cementation Processes Oil and Gas Extraction Refining Processes

Transportation

3D Modeling Market Analysis, by Solution

3D CAD Modeling

3D BIM Model

3D Modeling Market Analysis, by Application

Structural Designing Piping Civil/ Foundation HVAC Ducting

Integrated Analysis & Material Take-off Reports

Equipment Designing

Equipment Modeling Vessels Pumps Launchers/ Receiver Others

Intelligent Grid

3D Data Capturing Market Analysis, by Application