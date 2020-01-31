3D Sensing Technology Market – Registering Compound Annual Growth rate of over 19.16% Trends by TMR

The “3D Sensing Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the 3D sensing technology market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the 3D sensing technology market during the forecast period.

It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “3D Sensing Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global 3D sensing technology market is expected to reach US$ 4,742.5 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.16% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

According to the report, the global 3D sensing technology market will continue to be influenced by a range of factors such as rising demand for 3D sensing technology from many industry verticals including consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare, and growing popularity of next generation smartphones and gaming devices to enhance the consumer experience with facial recognition, augmented reality, and motion detection among other features. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at above 18% through 2026.

The global 3D sensing technology market is bifurcated by technology into stereoscopic vision, structured light pattern, time of flight, and ultrasound.Time of flight is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period. In time of flight 3D sensing technology, a flash of light is directly emitted by a projection module, which is then caught by a camera. The time at which light is emitted and goes back to the object is measured. Furthermore, the measured coordinates forms a detailed 3D picture.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39959

Due to this type of working mechanism, time of flight technology is heavily used across many industry verticals. It is easy to use and gives very high resolution 3D image. Furthermore, time of flight 3D sensing technology provides correct information about the object, as it nullifies any issue or malfunction in the robotics vision. Moreover, time of flight technology can be easily integrated across a large number of applications from consumer electronics to industrialapplications.