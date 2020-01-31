Advancements in Pressure Regulator Valves Market – 2026

A valve is a mechanical component that is used to regulate, direct, or control the flow of a fluid in a system. Valves are operated through manual, hydraulic, or pneumatic processes to open, close, or partially obstruct the fluid channel. Pressure regulators are valves that automatically disconnect the flow of a fluid at a certain desired pressure. Pressure regulator valves are installed on fluid systems to regulate the output fluid pressure. These valves reduce high pressure on the input side to a lower, controlled pressure level on the output side. Effectiveness of pressure regulator valves differs in accordance with the material, fluid, temperature, operating pressure, flow requirements, and dimensions of pressure regulator valves.

The global pressure regulator valves market is primarily driven by increase in the demand for these valves in various end-use industries such as aerospace, oil & gas, and power generation. In the aerospace industry, pressure regulator valves are employed to control propulsion pressure in reaction control systems and altitude control systems. Presence of corrosive fluids, high temperature, and high level of vibrations in airplanes are anticipated to drive the pressure regulator valves market. Growing awareness regarding renewable energy and increase in preference for nuclear power generation are expected to fuel the demand for pressure regulator valves in the near future. Integration of IoT devices and pressure regulator valves is projected to increase productivity and efficiency of fluid systems during the forecast period, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the global pressure regulator valves market.

In terms of product, the pressure regulator valves market can be divided into low pressure regulators, medium pressure regulators, high pressure regulators, and others. High pressure regulators are used for high-end industrial applications with inlet pressures over 1000 psi, whereas low pressure regulators are used for precise control of pressures ranging from 15 to 20 psi.

Based on fluid type, the pressure regulator valves market can be segmented into liquid and gas. The liquid segment accounted for a major share of the global pressure regulator valves market in 2017. Pressure regulator valves can operate on various fluids such as air, fuel, oil, hydraulic fluids, or steam.

In terms of application, the pressure regulator valves market can be divided into compressors & pumps, heaters & boilers, reactors, blowers, and others. Pressure regulator valves are primarily installed in compressors and pumps in processing industries. Pressure regulator valves have wide-ranging domestic and industrial applications, which include home-heating furnaces to regulate natural gas; fuel cells to regulate hydrogen; medical and dental equipment to regulate oxygen and anesthesia gases; gas grills to regulate propane; pneumatic automation systems to regulate compressed air; and engines to regulate fuel.

Based on end-use industry, the pressure regulator valves market can be segregated into oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, aerospace, water, power generation, and others. The power generation segment constituted a major share of the global pressure regulator valves market in 2017. Increase in the rate of adoption of renewable energy and rise in efforts for capacity expansion are anticipated to boost the demand for pressure regulator valves in the next few years.

In terms of geography, the global pressure regulator valves market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a major share of the global pressure regulator valves market, due to rapid industrialization in developing economies in the region such as China, Japan, and India. Development of infrastructure in power generation and chemical & petrochemical industries is projected to propel the demand for pressure regulator valves in Asia Pacific in the next few years. North America and Europe are global leaders in food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and plastic processing industries. Presence of large-sized industrial manufacturers and ongoing efforts for capacity expansion in the above-mentioned industries are anticipated to contribute significantly to the overall demand for pressure regulator valves in the near future.

Prominent players operating in the global pressure regulator valves market are Bosch Engineering GmbH, Curtiss-Wright, Eaton, Elster GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Festo Group, LESER GmbH & Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp, Pentair plc, The Weir Group PLC, and Wuzhong Instrument CO., LTD.