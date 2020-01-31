Aids to Navigation Management and Monitoring Systems Market – High Coastal Security Concerns and Demand Drives Growth

AtoN Management and Monitoring System Market (System – Integrated and Suite, Standalone; Type – Onshore, Offshore; Navigation Component – Buoys, Lighthouses; End use Industry – Maritime Tourism, Maritime Authorities, Maritime Agencies, Port Operators, Offshore Wind Farms) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global AtoN management and monitoring system market. Key players profiled in the report include Tideland, GISMAN, McMurdo Group, i-Marine Technologies, Pharos Marine Automatic Power Inc., Navielektro, Greenfinder, Carmanah Technologies Corp., Vesper Marine, and Pinc Technology Sdn Bhd.

Increasing marine trade activity across the globe is creating significant demand for marine safety and security and marine traffic management. A rise in marine trade increases the need for appropriate navigation, continuous monitoring of vessels and routes, and managing traffic. All these factors contribute to the growth of the AtoN management and monitoring system market across the world.

VHF-based data exchange systems (VDES) provide a robust and global standard communication system for e-navigation, supporting the safety and efficiency of ship and shore operations. An increase in marine trade is expected to exert pressure on existing navigational tools.

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred to for developing preliminary market understanding. Further, for this report we have specifically focused on data from various industry bodies.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the AtoN management and monitoring system market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.

Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

The global AtoN management and monitoring system market has been segmented based on system, type, navigation component, end-use industry, and region. In terms of system, the market has been classified into integrated/suite and standalone. The standalone segment has been further classified into vessel tracking services, coastal surveillance systems, vessel traffic management information systems, and search and rescue. Based on type, the market has been classified into onshore and offshore.

In terms of navigation component, the market has been categorized into buoys, lighthouses, and others (fog signals, day beacons). Based on end-use industry, the market has been divided into maritime tourism, maritime authorities, maritime agencies, port operators, and offshore wind farms.

In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global AtoN management and monitoring system market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.