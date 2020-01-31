Anti-Creasing Agent Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2027

The global Anti-Creasing Agent market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. The market for Anti-Creasing Agent extensively covers various highlights in the report that includes competitive vista, growth propelling factors, regional outreach, targeted consumers, major obstacles, and others.

The anti-creasing agent market is one of the most important chemical markets for fabric finishing in the textile industry. Presently, it is a standard practice to use natural or synthetic resins to impart crease resistance in finished textiles; this enriches the look and performance as per end use requirement. In recent times, rapid growth in urbanization has led to modernization of the textile industry. Thus, it is forecasted that the anti-creasing market will witness sturdy growth in the forecast period.

Several new techniques have been implemented to enhance the performance of anti-creasing agents in crease-free fabrics, such as to improve dimensional stability and produce embossed effects. Resin finishing is one such significant process employed for the improvement of dry and wet crease recovery and to retain sharp creases in fabric. Some key types of resin finishing treatments, applied on fabric for crease-free finishing are: wash and wear finishing, anti-crease finishing and durable press treatment. Also, the various types of agents used are: soda-ash, soap, acidic/alkaline catalyst and softener, along with the thermoplastic resins and solution containing thermosetting resins. Thus, the use of resins in the textile industry is expected to boost the anti-creasing agent market over the forecast period.

Anti-Creasing Agent: Drivers and restraints

Growing demand for crease-free textile and advancement in fabric features (texture, pattern, colors, dimension, etc.) are key factors driving the anti-creasing agent market. Increasing trends in fashion in the textile industry and evolving textile manufacturing processes have resulted in a rise in the demand for anti-creasing agent market. Emerging technologies are anticipated to give major attention to the development of the anti-creasing agent market in the coming future. Tropical areas, where consumption of cotton fabric is high, are markets with huge potential for anti-creasing agents. Crease-free cotton clothing and a varied range of cotton products may drive the demand for anti-creasing agents in such regions over the forecast period.

The anti-creasing agent market offers chemicals that are processed under strict supervision, by skilled professionals. High quality and hygienic chemicals and compounds are produced, which are can be used safely. However, use of an anti-creasing agent decreases the tensile and tear strength of the textile, consequently shortening its life. Excessive use of an anti-creasing agent leaves an unpleasant odor on finished goods; it also gives the textile a stiff and harsh feel, thereby causing irritation to the user. Anti-creasing agents containing chlorine and formaldehydes pose a health risk to the consumer due to their allergic properties. This is a key restraint on the growth of the anti-creasing agent market.

Anti-Creasing Agent market: segmentation

The anti-creasing agent market can be segmented based on the type:

Dye-bath lubricant/anti-creasing agent

Wet processing lubricant/anti-creasing agent

The anti-creasing agent market can be segmented based on the cross linking chemical agent used:

Di methylol Urea (DMU)

Di Methylol Di Hydroxy Ethylene Urea (DMDHEU)

Di Methylol Ethylene Urea (DMEU)

Di Methylol Propylene Urea (DMPU)

Tri Methylol Melamine (TMM)

Anti-creasing agent market: Region wise outlook

The anti-creasing agent market can be segmented based on regions, namely, North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is expected to account for a major share in the forecast period. Being the fashion capital of the world, advancement in textile industries, demand for innovative fabrics and dynamic fashion trends are some of the factors that make Europe the major consumer of anti-creasing agents. Thus, the anti-creasing agent market is forecasted to have better opportunities in the Europe market over the forecast period. Owing to steadily increasing urbanization in North America, this region is also expected to hold a major share in the anti-creasing agent market. Asia Pacific is one of the largest consumers of cotton fabric, thus indicating rising possibilities for the anti-creasing agent market in this region over the forecast period.

Anti-creasing agent market: Examples of players

Some examples of renowned players in the anti-creasing agent market are listed below:

Fratelli Ricci S.r.l.

Zuhai Lingxiong Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Rung Internationals Mumbai

Kunal Organics Pvt Ltd.

Neochem Technologies

Star Orechem Interantional Pvt. Ltd.

Finotex

Setas Color Centre

Alam Chemicals

Golden Technologia

Sarex Chemicals

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

