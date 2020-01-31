Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market to explore Emerging Trends of Coming Years

The automated breast ultrasound system is primarily designed to obtain ultrasound images with the help of a broadband transducer which is scanned over the whole breast to capture 3D ultrasound volume data. It provides 3D images and detects cancer in dense breast tissues. The market for automated breast ultrasound system has been segmented by application which includes hospitals and research labs and diagnostic laboratories among others.

The automated breast ultrasound system enables quicker scan time, reduces the operator dependence. It also increases the reproducibility, consistency, reliability and sensitivity of each individual full breast ultrasound diagnosis. With the growing prevalence of breast cancer and increasing patient awareness towards the connection of breast density with breast cancer is fueling the demand for automated breast ultrasound system.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=8449

With the growing awareness towards the symptoms of breast cancer along with rising radiology market is some of the major driving factors for the market. Furthermore, growing extensive research and development for upgraded imaging techniques along with increasing government advocation towards the breast cancer awareness is also acting as drivers for the market. Furthermore high maintenance and manufacturing cost of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), exposure to radiation and lack of expertise in this field is some of the restraining factors which may hinder the growth of this market. However, the benefits obtained from the automated breast ultrasound system such as 3D images and coronal view, less turnaround time along with assurance of improved diagnostic results are stimulating the market at the global level.

With the increasing technological advancement and growing application of automated breast ultrasound system in hospitals and research institutes and diagnostic laboratories are fueling the market globally. North America dominated the market for automated breast ultrasound system followed by Europe in 2014 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period 2015 to 2023. U.S. is the major market across North America.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=8449

Furthermore, increasing awareness towards detecting breast cancer at the primary stage in order to avoid life risks associated with the diseases along with expenditure on research and development activities to upgrade technologies for better accurate results are driving the market across Asia Pacific. Japan, China, India among others contributes in the positive growth of this market across Asia Pacific. Growing number areas of hospitals and imaging diagnostic centers primarily for cancer patients are having a positive impact on the growing market for automated breast ultrasound system in Rest of the World (RoW).

Some of the major players operating in the automated breast ultrasound system market are Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S), SonoCine Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd.(Japan) among others. Increasing strategic alliances between major companies for better market penetration is one of the major strategies adopted by key players. Furthermore, manufacturers in developing countries are investing in the healthcare and mammography sector in order to provide advance medical instruments which in turn are contributing in the positive growth of automated breast ultrasound system market globally.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com