Automotive Body Control Module Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2026

The Automotive Body Control Module Market study collated by researchers at Persistence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

Automotive Body Control Module Market: Introduction

Considering the overall functionality of automotive body control modules, there is high demand expected for automotive body control modules in the modern automotive industry. Some of the automotive body control module functions include controlling of the truck, doors, lights, climate control, windows, and windshield. An automotive body control module also detects the malfunctioning in the wiring or components. Automotive body control module enables the linking of inputs and outputs through powerful microprocessors. Over the years, passenger vehicles are being manufactured with more electronic devices. Electronic devices control mechanisms such as the windows, keyless entry, wiper controller, engine performance monitor, lighting control, and mirror control on the printed circuit board that is enclosed inside the plastic cover assembly, called the body control module (BCM). The growing number of electronic components in an automotive vehicle creates complexity to control all the units. Therefore, there has been an increase in number of separate control modules for automotive parts to organize the electronic content effectively. Such factors deliver a positive growth outlook for the automotive body control module market over the forecast period.

Automotive Body Control Module Market: Dynamics

Advancement in technology with the help of power electronics gained high traction in automotive industry, in last few years. Moreover, increased investments in the production of automotive body control modules is projected to deliver high growth in the automotive body control module market. There are some top market players are increasing their production by accessing plants in developing countries. For instance, Hella India Automotive, the Indian subsidiary of German automotive parts supplier Hella, expanded its production facility in Dhankot, Haryana, with the start of the production of its body control module (BCM).

Growing awareness for the environment and fluctuating fuel prices, have, in turn, influenced consumers, especially in the developed countries in Europe and North America, to opt for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The high adoption of electric vehicles and the many benefits associated with automotive body control modules are attracting EV manufacturers to capitalize on the automotive body control module market.

On the other hand, the low replacement rate of automotive body control modules in vehicles is a restraint to the growth of the automotive body control module market. Increasing number of body control modules creates cost pressure on manufacturers, which is expected to hamper the growth of the automotive body control module market.

Automotive Body Control Module Market: Segmentation

The automotive body control module market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, communication technology type, and application.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive body control module market can be segmented as:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

On the basis of communication technology type, the automotive body control module market can be segmented as:

LIN In-vehicle Communication

CAN In-vehicle Communication

On the basis of application, the automotive body control module market can be segmented as

Engine Control Modules

Transmission Control Modules

Powertrain Control Modules

Airbag Control Modules

Electronic Braking Control Modules

Steering Control Modules

Automotive Body Control Module Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific has a major share in the automotive body control module market. Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, South Korea, and others are among the top countries manufacturing automotive vehicles. The Chinese automotive industry is expected to grow tenfold over the forecast period. Owing to the Increasing production of automotive vehicles and inclusion of more numbers of electronic units, the demand for automotive body control modules is expected to escalate over the coming years.

Europe, followed by North America, is estimated to retain high volume and value growth in the automotive body control module market. Though the concept of electric vehicles in the Eastern European region is at an infancy stage, market movements have been observed, especially in the Russian and Polish economies, which can aid in the growth of the automotive body control module market. Both, Japan and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth in the automotive body control module market.

Automotive Body Control Module Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive body control module market identified across the value chain include:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Texas Instruments Inc.

Mouser Electronics

Delphi Automotive LLP

Tata Elxsi

Hella

ZF TRW Automotive

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Harman International

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The study on the automotive body control module market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geograph, application, vehicle type, and communication technology type.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand Scenario

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The automotive body control module market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain in the automotive body control module market. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on automotive body control module market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: