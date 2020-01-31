Automotive Power Seats Market To Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2026

The ‘++ market’ research report fabricated by Persistence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Automotive Power Seats Market: Introduction

Automotive power seats are those seats that can be adjusted by a switch and a set of small motors. Mostly, these seats are at the front of a vehicle, and most cars have these seats only for the driver. However, with the increasing demand for luxurious cars, automobile manufacturers are providing both the front seats of passenger cars as power seats. In addition to fore & aft movement, these automotive power seats can be lowered, raised, and tilted to suit the comfort of the driver/passenger/occupant. In many vehicles, automobile OEMs allow passengers/occupants to adjust the seat as a recliner. All these functions can easily be operable with a help of switch.

Nowadays, all prominent manufacturers of automobiles are adopting this technology in their vehicles in order to provide comfort to the passengers. Moreover, in commercial vehicles, automobile OEMs provide power seats in both front seats. The growth of the global market for automotive power seats is increasing with the arrival of new technologies and innovations.

Automotive Power Seats Market: Dynamics

Economic growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, Turkey, and Northern Africa is likely to accelerate in the coming years, which basically means that, there will also be an increase in urbanization and industrialization activities in these regions. This will lead to the higher demand for automobiles, which, in turn, is estimated to boost the demand for automotive power seats. Developed countries such as the U.S., Japan, and Germany are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the automotive power seats market, owing to the greater reliability, safety, and comfort offered by this system. Moreover, with the increasing implementation of stringent environmental regulations and emission control measures, hybrid electrical vehicles (HEVs) powered by a combination of IC engines and pure battery-operated electric vehicles are estimated to have prominent growth opportunities in the global automotive power seats market. Consumers are keen on opting for innovative electronic control unit systems that enhance the comfort and safety of drivers, along ease in driving, which are considered to be the significant drivers attracting consumers towards the automotive power seats market.

There are many competitors in the automotive sector with leading ideas, launching a variety of beneficial products. Additionally, the cost of automotive power seats is also high, which increases the cost of the vehicle. This factor can hamper the growth of the automotive power seats market.

In the coming years, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are aiming to provide advanced technology systems in vehicles, which becomes a driver for the automotive power seats market. Moreover, OEMs are also focusing on getting into long-term alliances with automobile manufacturers in order to enhance the quality of material used and to design unique systems. This factor is expected to become a driver for the automotive power seats market in the coming years.

Automotive Power Seats Market: Segmentation

The automotive power seats market can be segmented by vehicle type and sales channel.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive power seats market can be segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

On the basis of sales channel, the automotive power seats market can be segmented into:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Market

Automotive Power Seats Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to dominate the automotive power seats market, due to ever-growing demand for luxury and high speed vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. There is increasing demand for passenger safety and comfort in vehicles. These factors are likely to surge the demand for automotive power seats in the forecast period. Europe holds a significant share in the automotive power seats market, due to presence of many well-known automobile manufacturers in this market. The growing automotive industry in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to give this region a significant share in the global automotive power seats market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing disposable income of the middle-class population with high living standards, as well as the increasing sales of automobiles. An increase in the demand for automobiles is expected in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, due to increasing urbanization and economic growth, which, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of the automotive power seats market in these regions during the forecast period.

Automotive Power Seats Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive power seats market identified across the value chain include:

Bostrom Seating

Denso corporation

Faurecia

Johnson Controls

Johnson Electric

Lear Corporation

Lucid Motors

Magna International

RECARO Automotive

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

TS Tech Co., Ltd

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, vehicle type, and sales channel.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

