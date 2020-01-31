Autonomous Taxi Market – Driven Safety and Pollution Drives Growth

Consistent development in the field of autonomous vehicles, which focuses on the reduction of crashes, energy consumption, pollution, and congestion is likely to drive the autonomous taxi market during the forecast period. Countries such as the UAE and Singapore are already planning to introduce autonomous taxis for in their respective countries. Governments of the developed countries are focusing on autonomous taxi systems in order to provide safe and better public transportation. However, the high cost and infrastructure related issues are likely to hamper the autonomous taxi market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global autonomous taxi market include Apple Inc., Baidu, Inc., Intel Corporation, Lyft, Inc., nuTonomy, NVIDIA Corporation, Tesla, UBER, Volocopter GmbH, and WAYMO.

The global autonomous taxi market can be segmented based on mode of transport, carriage type, ownership, technology, booking type, and region. Based on mode of transport, the autonomous taxi market can be classified into road and air.

The road segment is likely to dominate the autonomous taxi market, due to a majority of manufacturers focusing on autonomous cars, low cost associated with manufacturing, government policies regarding autonomous cars. Companies such as Waymo, UBER, and nuTonomy are testing their vehicles on the road in order to cater to their customers.

Based on, carriage type, the autonomous taxi market can be segregated into passengers and goods. Most autonomous taxis are expected to be utilized for public transport. Customers are preferring autonomous taxis in order to avoid traffic congestion, enhance passenger safety, better driving experience, and reduce road fatalities.

Changing government policies related to passenger safety and pollution are likely to drive the autonomous taxi market during the forecast period.

Based on ownership, the autonomous taxi market can be segmented into private and fleet. The fleet segment is likely to dominate the autonomous taxi market. Owing to cost of autonomous vehicle private user of these vehicles are less.

For public transport companies like UBER, Waymo, and nuTonomy they are providing service using these vehicles. Fleet segment is likely to dominate the autonomous taxi market during the forecast period.

