Biomaterial Tester Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Drivers & Restraints, Opportunities and Future Developments by 2028

Biomaterial Tester Market: Overview

The growing demand for biomaterial from the healthcare sector is fuelling the global biomaterial tester market. The biomaterial is synthetic or natural origin which is used for implant repair or replaces missing tissue. With the growing healthcare technology, biomaterial tester has a large application in testing biopolymer and biomaterial. Biomaterial testers are used for bone graft, regenerative dentistry, wound care, tissue scaffolds, cosmetic surgery, implantable devices, and others. Biomaterial tester helps to meet safety and effectiveness during transplantation. Various key regulations for the use of biomaterial also plays a key role in the demand for biomaterial tester. Biomaterial tester is used to understand various aspects related to product safety, performance criteria, the tendency for releasing leachable substances, mechanical properties, and others. Biomaterial tester is equipped with a wide range of analytical capabilities to analyze purity, identity, biosafety, and others of biomaterial used in healthcare product. Biomaterial tester uses various test methodologies to test chemical, physical, mechanical, and microbiological properties of the biomaterial.

Biomaterial tester performs various task to analyze biomaterial features such as bioanalysis to support clinical and preclinical trails; process residual quantification such as surfactants and antibiotics; determination of biological species such as DNA, protein content, glycoaminoglycan; ICH stability studies; trace metals; elemental analysis; mechanical testing; and others.

Biometric tester market is primarily driven by various testing standards for compression, tension, torsion, bend, fatigue testing, planar biaxial, static, and axial torsion. Commonly followed testing standards considered by biomaterial tester are:

ASTM F1306 – Standard Test Method for Slow Rate Penetration Resistance of Flexible Barrier Films and Laminates

ASTM F2077 – Test Methods For Intervertebral Body Fusion Devices

ISO 594 – Conical fittings with a 6 % (Luer) taper for syringes, needles and certain other medical equipment

ASTM F1717 – Standard Test Methods for Spinal Implant Constructs in a Vertebrectomy Model

ASTM F543 – Test Methods for Metallic Medical Bone Screws

ASTM F2516 – Standard Test Method for Tension Testing of Nickel-Titanium Superelastic Materials

All these standards and regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global biomaterial tester market. Several developments in biomaterial tester with reference to technology are expected to drive the growth of the global biomaterial tester market during the forecast period.

Biomaterial Tester Market: Dynamics

The increasing regulations for use and test for biomaterial are fuelling the demand for biomaterial testers. The significant technological advancements in the healthcare sector are witnessing a potential demand for biomaterial tester. The factors such as the increasing number of cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, dental treatment, and others are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the biomaterial tester market during the forecast period.

The challenges hindering the growth of the biomaterial tester market are it requires high maintenance and proper environment to avoid the growth of bacteria. However, vendors for biomaterial tester are offering various training services to clients for maintenance of biomaterial testers and are expected to overcome this challenge during the end of the forecast period.

Biomaterial Tester Market: Segmentation

Biomaterial tester market based on application:

Biomaterial tester market can be segmented as-

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Dental

Ophthalmology

Others

Biomaterial tester market based on end-use:

Biomaterial tester market can be segmented as-

Healthcare sector

R&D laboratories

Educational Institutes

Others

Biomaterial Tester Market: Key Players

Some of the key players for biomaterial tester are ADMET, Inc., MTS Systems Corporation, ZwickRoell, Rheolution Inc., CellScale, Intertek Group plc, Applied Test Systems, Presto Group, TestResources, Hillsborough, and others.

Biomaterial Tester Market: Regional Overview

North America and Japan are expected to have the prominent market share of the global biomaterial tester market during the forecast period. The continuous innovation in biomaterial and use of advanced technologies is creating a huge demand for biomaterial tester in U.S. and Japan. The developing countries of APEJ such as China and India are expected to project high Y-o-Y during the forecast period due to the increasing number of dental implants, orthopedic surgery, and other treatments.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.