Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2027

A single day’s loss of steam production in an operational unit can cost manufacturing companies much more than the total expenses bore by companies, in the maintenance of their boilers during a span of one or two years. Boiler water treatment is essential – boiler systems require effective chemical treatment with accurate monitoring and control. A badly serviced steam boiler is like a potential bomb. This is precisely why getting good quality feed water and maintaining properties of boiler water correct, are of much importance. In order to understand the requirement of the feed water supplied to a particular steam boiler, a basic and simple study of its supply/feed water must be done thoroughly. Feed water usually contains dissolved solids, dissolved gases, and suspended solids. These impurities are capable of causing severe damages to the boiler and its parts. In order to keep the boiler working effectively, treatment of feed water is essential as well as highly recommended.

It is typically more cost effective and economical to address the impurities by mechanical or physical means. Chemical treatment is done only to clean remaining parts and traces of impurities after the physical treatment is over. However, it is very essential to use chemical treatments for feed water as the impurities can damage boiler parts and accessories. With increasing use of boiler water treatment chemicals, their demand is estimated to grow significantly in across various end-use industries over the forecast period. These chemicals reduce the corrosion of boiler vessels and pipelines, leading to considerable increase in the equipment life. Moreover, the addition of these chemicals to the boiler water feed increases its fluidity and hence, the flow is maintained and thus, the boiler efficiency is increased.

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market dynamics:

In order to ensure smooth working of the boilers, the boiler water feed is treated with several chemicals and agents, thereby leading to optimized and efficient steam generation. The market for boiler water treatment chemicals is growing at a fast pace owing to increasing application of boilers in commercial, industrial and manufacturing sectors. Strict boiler regulations are being put by the regulatory authorities on the manufacturing and use of boilers to ensure their safe operation and control. The regulatory authorities perform regular checks and inspections to ensure that healthy operating conditions are maintained in steam boilers, making it mandatory for boiler operators/ users to keep them safe.

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market segmentation:

Boiler water treatment chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of type of chemicals and application.

By chemical type, the boiler water treatment chemicals market can be segmented into:

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Molybdates

Phosphates

Phosphonates

Other Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Biocides

Chlorine and chlorine Derivatives

Bromine Derivatives

Other Biocides

Coagulants & Flocculants

Metallic Salts

Polymers

Other Coagulants & Flocculants

pH Control Agents

Bases

Acids

Foam Control Agents

Oxygen Scavengers

Other Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals

Fluoridation Chemicals

Chelating Agents

All Other Water Treatment Chemicals

On the basis of applications,boiler water treatment chemicals market can be segmented into:

Industrial

Chemical Industries

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Oil Refineries and Petrochemical

Power Sector (Power Plants)

Textile and Construction

Steel & Metal

Equipment Manufacturing

Automobile & Aerospace

Others (Sugar mills, Pharmaceuticals etc.)

Commercials

Institutes and Educational facilities

Public Facilities (Airports, Railways)

Others (Hotels & Restaurants)

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals: Regional Outlook:

Key manufacturers of boiler water treatment chemicals are based in North America and Europe. The rapid industrialization in the Asia pacific region is estimated to fuel the growth of the regional boiler water treatment chemicals market. With established industries in the developing countries, the demand for boiler water treatment chemicals is expected to remain high, nonetheless increasing at a comparatively lower growth rate over the forecast period, when compared with developing countries such as China and India.

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the boiler water treatment chemicals market include:

Bond Water Technologies, Inc,

Lenntech B.V.

NALCO, AN ECOLAB COMPANY

ChemTreat

AkzoNobel N.V

Feedwater Ltd

Wilhelmsen group company

GE Corporation

Accepta

BASF SE

ControlChem

