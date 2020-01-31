Brachytherapy Devices Market – Rise in Incidence of Cancer, Increase in Popularity of Brachytherapy and Technological Advancements are Likely to Drive the Market

Global Brachytherapy Devices Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global brachytherapy devices market for the period 2018-2026. Rise in incidence of cancer, high acceptance of minimally invasive procedures, increase in popularity of brachytherapy, and technological advancements are likely to be the major drivers of the global brachytherapy devices market during the forecast period.

The global brachytherapy devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, dose rate, indication, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market. The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global brachytherapy devices market.

Global Brachytherapy Market: Key Segments

Based on product type, the global brachytherapy devices market has been segmented into brachytherapy afterloaders, brachytherapy applicators, and others. The segments have been analyzed based on available products used during the treatment of cancer, and cost-effectiveness. In terms of dose rate, the global brachytherapy devices market has been classified into high dose rate brachytherapy, low dose rate brachytherapy, and pulse dose rate brachytherapy. By indication, the global brachytherapy devices market has been divided into prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, skin cancer, and others. Based on end-user, the global brachytherapy devices market has been categorized into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and others. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

