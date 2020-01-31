Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market: Technical Advancements in Breast Imaging Technologies to Drive the Demand for Market

Breast cancer is defined as out of control growth of cells in the breast which have the ability to form a tumor or lump. These lumps or tumors in the breast are easily detectable through an X-ray. Breast cancer can form in the duct, nipple, glands, or other tissues. The most common types of breast cancer are invasive lobular carcinoma, invasive ductal carcinoma, ductal carcinoma in situ, triple negative breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, and less common being lymphomas or sarcomas and inflammatory breast cancer.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among woman globally and a major cause of mortality. Therefore, early detection is needed for these diseases. Breast cancer is more prevalent in the industrialized countries due to modernized lifestyle; however, the rate of incidence is expected to rise in developing countries.

According to the WHO, in 2012, round 1.7 million new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed globally. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer accounts for 1 in 8 cancers diagnosed in women in the U.S. Symptoms of breast cancer may or may not appear in women. Hence, regular screening is necessary to prevent the malignancy. Breast cancer screening is a regular examination to detect breast cancer. Early detection could ensure timely treatment of patients, thereby reducing the mortality rate. Breast cancer screening generally involves mammography, MRI scan, or ultrasound. Mammography is considered to be the best screening test for the detection of breast cancer.

A rise in the standard of living and educational opportunities for women had resulted in late first pregnancy with limited lactation period indirectly leading to fluctuating hormone levels and high risk of breast cancer. Probability of breast cancer increases with age. Hence, rise in geriatric population is a major factor for increase in incidence of breast cancer.

Rise in incidence of breast cancer, growing awareness about breast cancer screening tests, government initiatives for breast cancer screening programs, technical advancements in breast imaging technologies, implementation of national level programs by the government for early diagnosis are the major factors driving the market.

Based on diagnostic test type, the global breast cancer screening tests market can be segmented into blood marker tests, imaging test, genetic test, and immunohistochemistry test. Imaging test is the most commonly used test for the screening of breast cancer. The segment can be further divided into mammography, MRI screening test, molecular breast imaging test, PET scan, and ultrasound. Mammography is the most common test used for the detection of breast cancer. Genetic test can be sub-segmented into fluorescence in situ hybridization and HER gene test. In most developed countries, mammography is included in the breast screening program making it the most popular breast cancer screening test.

In terms of end-user, the global breast screening tests market can be segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer institutes, and research laboratories. National breast cancer screening awareness programs and awareness about genetic transfer of breast cancer boost the growth of the diagnostic centers segment.

In terms of region, the global breast cancer screening market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries such as United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan and China capture the maximum share for the population with higher probability of breast cancer. In 2016, these countries accounted for over 60% share of the global North America is anticipated to hold major market share, as 70% of women in the U.S. undergo mammography. Germany is likely to dominate the market in Europe, due to advanced health care infrastructure and government supported screening programs. Availability of screening services in private health care and diagnostic centers is expected to drive the market in developing countries such as India.

Key players in the global breast cancer screening tests market are A&G Pharmaceutical, Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Metabolomic Technologies, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc., OncoCyte Corporation, POC Medical Systems, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Provista Diagnostics, Inc., and BioTime, Inc.

