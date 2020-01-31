Cellulite Treatment Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 1,438.5 Mn by 2026

Global Cellulite Treatment Market – Snapshot

The human body has a network of connective tissue strands, called septae, to hold fat in place. If the septae is not strong and tightly woven, fat can bulge out, giving it a dimpled and lumpy appearance. This condition is termed as cellulite. Women are more susceptible to suffer from cellulite than men. Cellulite is mostly noticeable on the thighs and buttocks, affecting more than 90% of post-adolescent women. There are several factors related to cellulite, the major ones include hormonal factors, genetics, diet, sedentary lifestyle, medications, and certain health conditions.

The global cellulite treatment market was valued at around US$ 619.2 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,438.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026. Increasing geriatric population, expanded applications of esthetic devices, rising disposable income, introduction of technological developed products, and decreasing social taboos boosting the acceptance of esthetic procedures are some factors that are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements have and are expected to continue to increase the efficacy and ease of usage of esthetic products. Lasers and other energy devices have been optimized to utilize a combination of wavelengths to reduce signs of aging and improve appearance with minimal discomfort. Esthetic products are being modified to reduce downtime in order to cater to the demand for faster procedures. This expansion trend of the market is driven by technological improvements, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. Moreover, improvements in standard of living and increased individual wealth and discretionary income have allowed customers to allocate more disposable income to medical esthetic treatments, which in turn is likely to fuel the cellulite treatment market

The global cellulite treatment market has been segmented based on treatment type, technique, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment type, the energy-based treatment segment is estimated to account for a major share of the market. Advances in energy-based esthetic devices have enabled a wider range of indication to be treated by less painful, safe, and effective medical esthetic treatment procedures. Majority of energy-based devices are non-invasive in nature, which are perceived to be safer and carry lower treatment risk with limited post-procedural downtime as compared to traditional invasive surgical procedures.

