CONDOM MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Condom market status and forecast, categorizes the global Condom market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Condom is a sheath-shaped barrier device that may be used during sexual intercourse to reduce the probability of pregnancy and spreading sexually transmitted infections (STIs/STDs) such as HIV/AIDS. It is rolled onto an erect penis before intercourse and blocks ejaculated semen from entering the body of a sexual partner. Condoms are also used during fellatio and for collection of semen for use in infertility treatment. In the modern age, condoms are most often made from latex, but some are made from other materials such as polyurethane, polyisoprene, or lamb intestine.

The Global production of the Condoms is about 32674 Million Pcs in 2015. The production region is relative concentrated. Currently, the largest production region is Asia. The durex brand occupies the largest markets share.

The main consumption regions are relative dispersion. The Condom’s consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and population. Currently, the largest consumption region is China, China occupies about 1/3 market share.

The price has been rising continuously; the average price is about 118 USD Per K Pcs in 2015. The gross margin has the different trend with the price.

The import volume is very large; the consumption volume of USA mainly depends on import. Currently, the Condoms have a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. Most of the factories are moving to Asia.

In the future, the Condoms will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and brand effect. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken.

The global Condom market is valued at 4470 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Durex

Okamoto

Trojan

Ansell

Sagami

Gulin Latex

NOX

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Latex

Non-Latex

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Under 25

25-34

35-49

Above 50

Table of Contents

Global Condom Market Research Report 2018

1 Condom Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Condom

1.2 Condom Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Condom Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Condom Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Latex

1.2.4 Non-Latex

1.3 Global Condom Segment by Application

1.3.1 Condom Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Under 25

1.3.3 25-34

1.3.4 35-49

1.3.5 Above 50

1.4 Global Condom Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Condom Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Condom (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Condom Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Condom Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Condom Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Condom Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Condom Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Condom Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Condom Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Condom Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Condom Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Condom Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Condom Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Condom Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Condom Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Condom Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Condom Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Condom Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Condom Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Condom Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Condom Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Condom Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Condom Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Condom Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Condom Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Condom Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Condom Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Condom Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Condom Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Condom Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Condom Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Condom Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Condom Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Condom Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Condom Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Condom Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Condom Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Condom Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Condom Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Condom Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Condom Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

