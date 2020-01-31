CYCLING WEAR MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2024
ICRWorld’s Cycling Wear market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
Global Cycling Wear Market: Product Segment Analysis
Bike Socks
Cycling Leg Warmers & Arm Warmers
Bike Helmets
Sunglasses
Cycling Shoes and Clipless Pedals
Cycling Accessories
Global Cycling Wear Market: Application Segment Analysis
Road & Mountain Biking
Casual Riding
Cycling Race
Global Cycling Wear Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report
Giro
Castelli
Shimano
Merrell
Louis Garneau
Primal Wear
Performance
Sugoi
Fox
Pearl Izumi
Craft
Voler
Babici
Endura
Gore Bike Wear
Canari
Zoic
World Jerseys
Kucharik
JL Velo
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 About the Cycling Wear Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World Cycling Wear Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World Cycling Wear Market Forecast through 2024
Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview
Tables and figures
