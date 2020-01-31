Extruders and Compounding Machines Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

Global market for extruders and compounding machines to witness a 1.6x increase in sales revenue from 2017 to 2027

According to the analysis done in this research study, the global extruders and compounding machines market is expected to exhibit moderate growth rate throughout the period of assessment, 2017-2027. The extruders and compounding machines market has been experiencing an upward trend with respect to growth since 2012, however during the 2012-2017 period, this market did not witness a higher increase in revenue. The 2017-2027 timeline is more positive for the global market for extruders and compounding machines as per market observations and is anticipated to witness a 1.6x growth in revenue during this timeline. The global extruders and compounding machines market is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 18 Bn by the end of 2027 from a value of about US$ 11.5 Bn in 2017. Also, the global market is expected to reflect this estimation owing to a moderate value CAGR of 4.7% during the period of forecast. The sales of the extruder and compounding machines are industry driven. Their sales are influenced by the increasing demand from various end use industries such as food, chemicals, plastics and medical or pharmaceutical industries.

Plastics industry to largely use extruders and compounding machines during the forecast period

The growth of the global extruders and compounding machines market is directly linked to its applications across various end use industries. In the end use industry category, the plastic segment is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market. The adoption of extruders and compounding machines in plastic industry is expected to rise in the coming years, thus making this segment highly attractive. The plastic industry segment is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 6 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) from a value of around US$ 3800 Mn in 2017. This segment is expected to grow at a steady rate and is poised to register a CAGR of 4.9% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2027). In addition, the plastic industry segment is expected to gain additional 60 BPS during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from emerging economies such as China, India, Thailand and US, due to increased use of plastic in these regions.

Apart from the growth contribution from the plastic industry, the food sector has presented potential opportunities for growth of the global market. The food industry is expected to showcase increased demand and adoption of extruders and compounding machines in the years to follow. This makes the food industry segment a comparatively fast growing one and is projected to rise at a value CAGR of 5.1% during the period of forecast (2017-2027). In 2017, the food industry segment was valued at about US$ 2900 Mn and is estimated to touch a valuation of more than US$ 4.8 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). On the other hand, the medical and pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to grow at a comparatively slow rate during the forecast period.

