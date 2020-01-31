Global Autopilot Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Autopilot Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

UAV Autopilot provides autonomous flight control for multirotor and fixed-wing commercial drone aircraft.

The USA production of the UAV autopilot is about 10 K Units in 2015. The production revenue is relative small contrast to UAV market; it has great market; Due to the production and capacity and technology problem, large parts of UAV autopilot are imported;

The price has been fluctuation continuously; the average price is about 1636 USD Per Unit in 2015. The gross margin has the similar trend with the price;

The import and export volume is relative small, the import market includes Canada, Germany, and Denmark and so on; currently, the UAV autopilot has none of anti-dumping phenomenon;

In the future, the UAV autopilot will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and the anti-dumping phenomenon. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion. The installation rate of UAV autopilot is becoming more and more.

In 2018, the global Autopilot market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Autopilot status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Autopilot development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cloud Cap

Lockheed Martin

Ascending Technologies

MicroPilot

Dara Aviation

Airware

Robota

…

Market analysis by product type

Full Automatic UAV Autopilot

Computer Assisted Flight UAV Autopilot

Manual Flight UAV Autopilot

Market analysis by market

Video Surveillance

Agriculture &Forestry

Geology

Research

Other

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Autopilot status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Autopilot development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Autopilot are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

