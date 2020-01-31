Global Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

Axial spondyloarthritis is a type of inflammatory arthritis which primarily affects the axial skeleton such as pelvic joints and spine. Generally ankylosing spondylitis (AS), an inflammatory disease of the sacroiliac joints and spine are collectively termed as axial spondyloarthritis. The axial spondyloarthritis is divided in two stages namely non- radiographic and radiographic stage. Severe and chronic back pain is the major symptom of this complication along with buttock pain and pain in axial muscle. Early diagnosis can be made of this disease with X-ray of axial skeleton whereas confirmation is done with the help of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) and C-reactive protein (CRP) tests.

People from all over the world are suffering from the axial spondyloarthritis and adding heavy burden on the economies. According to study conducted by Spondylitis Association of America in 2012, it was found that close to 1% of the adult United States population which is nearly 2.7 million may be suffering from axial spondyloarthritis. On the other hand National Ankylosing Spondylitis Society stated that in 2012, 3 million people, close to 6% of adult population in the UK are suffering from chronic low back pain longer than 3 months period. The scenario is similar in other regions of the world. All these facts represent increasing demand of the various treatment options to treat axial spondyloarthritis globally in near future. The heavy investment in research and development, suitable reimbursement conditions and growing incidences and prevalence may drive the growth of the market. On the other hand high cost involved in treatment and limited treatment options may hinder the growth of the overall market. Many companies have engaged themselves in research activities related to axial spondyloarthritis all across the world. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. studying effects of infliximab for treatment of axial spondyloarthritis, AbbVie comparing the efficacy and safety of continuing versus withdrawing “adalimumab” therapy in axial spondyloarthritis, prestigious Charite University, Berlin, Germany studying enbrel-sulfasalazin-early-axial spondyloarthritis, UCB Biosciences GmbH studying certolizumab pegol in subjects with active axial spondyloarthritis, University of Zurich studying the vaccination treatment options for axial spondyloarthritis patients with compromised immunity. Along with this, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. studying the precise diagnosis of spinal spondyloarthropathies in patients with chronic low back pain .

Axial spondyloarthritis treatment market can be segmented according to different categories such as regional geography and available treatment options. Geography wise, this market can be segmented in four regions namely North American, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, out of all these segments North America region will have highest contribution in terms of value because of high awareness, higher percentage of total income spent on healthcare compared to other economies and appropriate reimbursement circumstances. Followed by this, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World respectively could be major segments of the market. The market can also be segmented according to classes of drugs used for treatment such as such Non Steroidal Anti-inflammatory (NSAID) which are highly effective in axial spondyloarthritis, COX-2 antagonists, COX inhibitors and others

Currently many established players in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology market catering varied range of products in this market. Out of all companies, UCB Biosciences GmbH, Pfizer, Abbott Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., and GlaxoSmithKline are leading contributors.