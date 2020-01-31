Global Benzene Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast Up to 2025
Benzene is one of the natural components of crude oil. It is a highly flammable colorless liquid with a sweet odor. Benzene is primarily used as an intermediate to make chemicals such as styrene, ethylbenzene, cumene, cyclohexane, and nitrobenzene. More than 50% of the entire benzene produced is processed into styrene, which is used to make plastics and polymers. A small amount of benzene is used to make rubbers, detergents, explosives, lubricants, dyes, drugs, and pesticides.
Currently, the Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of benzene and all of its downstream derivatives, which consumed more than 47.0% of the total consumption in 2017. Among all the countries, China dominates the benzene market, which consumed the maximum volume of benzene in 2017. The market volume consumption is these products comparatively low in the ROW region, but is expected show the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023, followed by the Asia-Pacific.
Global Benzene market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Benzene.
This report researches the worldwide Benzene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Benzene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Benzene capacity, production, value, price and market share of Benzene in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
ExxonMobil
Reliance Industries Limited
Shell
The Dow Chemical Company
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
GS Caltex
Haldia Petrochemicals
Indian Oil Corporation
NAFTPRO Petroleum Products
Phillips 66
PTT Global Chemical
RÜTGERS
Saudi Arabian Oil
Benzene Breakdown Data by Type
Ethylbenzene
Cumene
Cyclohexane
Nitrobenzene
Alkylbenzene
Benzene Breakdown Data by Application
Plastics
Polymers
Others
Benzene Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Benzene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Benzene capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Benzene manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global Benzene Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Benzene Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Benzene Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Ethylbenzene
1.4.3 Cumene
1.4.4 Cyclohexane
1.4.5 Nitrobenzene
1.4.6 Alkylbenzene
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Benzene Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Plastics
1.5.3 Polymers
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 BASF
8.1.1 BASF Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene
8.1.4 Benzene Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 ExxonMobil
8.2.1 ExxonMobil Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene
8.2.4 Benzene Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Reliance Industries Limited
8.3.1 Reliance Industries Limited Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene
8.3.4 Benzene Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Shell
8.4.1 Shell Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene
8.4.4 Benzene Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 The Dow Chemical Company
8.5.1 The Dow Chemical Company Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene
8.5.4 Benzene Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
8.6.1 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene
8.6.4 Benzene Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 GS Caltex
8.7.1 GS Caltex Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene
8.7.4 Benzene Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Haldia Petrochemicals
8.8.1 Haldia Petrochemicals Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene
8.8.4 Benzene Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Indian Oil Corporation
8.9.1 Indian Oil Corporation Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene
8.9.4 Benzene Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 NAFTPRO Petroleum Products
8.10.1 NAFTPRO Petroleum Products Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene
8.10.4 Benzene Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Phillips 66
8.12 PTT Global Chemical
8.13 RÜTGERS
8.14 Saudi Arabian Oil
Continued….
