Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market Driven by Rising Trend of Individualism

Hair bond multiplier is an invention of Olaplex, the company is a leading player in hair care products and salon services which gained popularity with the launch of its Hair bond multiplier, bond perfector, and Hair perfector products. Hair bond multiplier, the patented innovation of Olaplex helps in hair rejuvenation. The Hair bond multiplier by Olaplex utilizes bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate ingredient. When hair bond multiplier is mixed with hair color then the aforementioned ingredient present in the hair bond multiplier helps to restore the broken sulfur-hydrogen bonds within hairs while hair coloring process. Thus, by reconstructing the di-sulfide bonds present in hair the hair bond multiplier aid in repairing chemically, thermally and mechanically damaged hair and thereby helps to maintain stronger hair health.

The rising trend of individualism is boosting up across the personal care market including hair care sector. Individuals across the urban location are interested in spending of hair care such as hair modification, perming and hair relaxers, hair treatment therapies, hair coloring, hair conditioning, hair sprays, gels and serum and other salon hair care processes. Moreover, with a motive to increase customer base, the hair care product manufacturing companies are tying up with salon chains, collaborating with celebrity hair stylists and celebrities. This will affect the sales of brands and will positively impact the growth of the market and all these activities attract new consumers and expanding the existing consumer base. Owing to the fewer number of players dealing with hair bond multipliers and its revolutionary effects on hair after treatment, hair bond multipliers are quite expensive as compared to other hair repairing products present in the market.

Variety of Hair Bond Multiplier has been formulated by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing Hair Bond Multiplier products in market include; L’Oréal S.A., Olaplex LLC., Croda International Plc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Keune Haircosmetics Manufacturing B.V., Lakmé Lever Private Limited, Earthly Body, Inc., Kao Salon among others.