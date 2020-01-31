Global Meter Data Management Product Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Meter Data Management Product Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This market consists of utilities seeking products for managing metered consumption data. Metered data managed in these products can be used across the enterprise and shared with customers, partners, market operators and regulators. For the purpose of this market assessment, meter data management (MDM) products are IT components of the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). These products are responsible for cleansing, calculating, providing data persistency, and disseminating consumption and event data obtained from meters installed on delivery points. MDM products can contain a subset of meter asset information, or even some premise, topology or customer information. However, the key data being tracked is metered commodity consumption and meter-related events, regardless of the type of commodity metered, type of meter, communication technology or collection device.

In 2018, the global Meter Data Management Product market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Meter Data Management Product status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meter Data Management Product development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

OSIsoft

Oracle

Itron

ElectSolve

Gruppo Engineering

Landis+Gyr

Siemens

Terranova Software

Cuculus

Energyworx

Ferranti Computer

Systems

Honeywell

Enoro

Accenture

Fluentgrid Limited

SAP

Silver Spring Networks

Try free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652702-global-meter-data-management-product-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Meter Data Management Product status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Meter Data Management Product development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3652702-global-meter-data-management-product-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Meter Data Management Product Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Meter Data Management Product Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Financial

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 OSIsoft

12.1.1 OSIsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction

12.1.4 OSIsoft Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 OSIsoft Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 Itron

12.3.1 Itron Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction

12.3.4 Itron Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Itron Recent Development

12.4 ElectSolve

12.4.1 ElectSolve Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction

12.4.4 ElectSolve Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ElectSolve Recent Development

12.5 Gruppo Engineering

12.5.1 Gruppo Engineering Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction

12.5.4 Gruppo Engineering Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Gruppo Engineering Recent Development

12.6 Landis+Gyr

12.6.1 Landis+Gyr Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction

12.6.4 Landis+Gyr Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development

12.7 Siemens

12.7.1 Siemens Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction

12.7.4 Siemens Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.8 Terranova Software

12.8.1 Terranova Software Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction

12.8.4 Terranova Software Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Terranova Software Recent Development

12.9 Cuculus

12.9.1 Cuculus Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction

12.9.4 Cuculus Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Cuculus Recent Development

12.10 Energyworx

12.10.1 Energyworx Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction

12.10.4 Energyworx Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Energyworx Recent Development

12.11 Ferranti Computer

12.12 Systems

12.13 Honeywell

12.14 Enoro

12.15 Accenture

12.16 Fluentgrid Limited

12.17 SAP

12.18 Silver Spring Networks

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 8411985042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652702-global-meter-data-management-product-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-meter-data-management-product-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/469949

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 469949