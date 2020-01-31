GLOBAL ORANGES MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2023

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Oranges Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Oranges Market

Orange is widely consumed as either fresh orange or processed orange. Orange is processed in the form of juice, concentrate, and powder in order to reduce the bulk for transport during export and import.

The global Oranges market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oranges volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oranges market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fruit Royal

World fruit center

Capespan

Salix Fruit

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sweet orange

Navel orange

Blood orange

Red orange

Segment by Application

Juice

Concentrate

Powder

Table of Contents

1 Oranges Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oranges

1.2 Oranges Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oranges Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sweet orange

1.2.3 Navel orange

1.2.4 Blood orange

1.2.5 Red orange

1.3 Oranges Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oranges Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Juice

1.3.3 Concentrate

1.3.4 Powder

1.4 Global Oranges Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Oranges Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Oranges Market Size

1.5.1 Global Oranges Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oranges Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Oranges Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oranges Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Oranges Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Oranges Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Oranges Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Oranges Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oranges Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Oranges Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……………..

11 Global Oranges Market Forecast

11.1 Global Oranges Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Oranges Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Oranges Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Oranges Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Oranges Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Oranges Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Oranges Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Oranges Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Oranges Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Oranges Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Oranges Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Oranges Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Oranges Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Oranges Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Oranges Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Oranges Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

…………..

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Oranges

Table Global Oranges Production (MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Oranges Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Sweet orange Product Picture

Table Sweet orange Major Manufacturers

Figure Navel orange Product Picture

