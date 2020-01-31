GLOBAL PIGMENTS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2023
Introduction
Pigments are colored or colorless substances that are insoluble in solvents, usually in powder form.
Increased demand for effect pigments and solar reflective pigments as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the pigments market in the coming years.
The global Pigments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ferrotec
KELK
Laird
II-VI Marlow
RMT
Tellurex
Thermion
TE Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Organic Pigments
Inorganic Pigments
Specialty Pigments
Segment by Application
Paints And Coatings
Plastics
Printing Inks
Table of Contents
1 Pigments Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pigments
1.2 Pigments Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Pigments Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Organic Pigments
1.2.3 Inorganic Pigments
1.2.4 Specialty Pigments
1.3 Pigments Segment by Application
1.3.1 Pigments Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Paints And Coatings
1.3.3 Plastics
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.4 Global Pigments Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Pigments Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Pigments Market Size
1.5.1 Global Pigments Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Pigments Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Pigments Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Pigments Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Pigments Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Pigments Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Pigments Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Pigments Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Pigments Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Pigments Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…………
11 Global Pigments Market Forecast
11.1 Global Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Pigments Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Pigments Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Pigments Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Pigments Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Pigments Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Pigments Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Pigments Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Pigments Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Pigments Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Pigments Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Pigments Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
…………..
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Pigments
Table Global Pigments Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Pigments Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Organic Pigments Product Picture
Table Organic Pigments Major Manufacturers
Figure Inorganic Pigments Product Picture
Table Inorganic Pigments Major Manufacturers
