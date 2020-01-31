GLOBAL SMART TIRES MARKET RESEARCH REPORT, MARKET SIZE, STATUS, REVENUE, CONSUMPTION, IMPORT AND FUTURE FORECAST TO 2019-2025

Global Smart Tires Market Research Report 2019

The Smart Tire is roughly divided into two parts: the sensor package within the tire, and the control system within the car. The tire will contain accelerometers, pressure sensors, and temperature sensors.

The global Smart Tires market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Bridgestone

Continental

Goodyear

MICHELIN

Pirelli

Yokohama Rubber

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Passenger Car Tire

Commercial Vehicle Tire

Segment by Application

OEM

AM

