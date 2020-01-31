HI-TECH MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Hi-Tech Medical Devices in this report mainly focus on wearable medical devices, like smart clothing, patches, smart watches, activity monitors, and others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hi-Tech Medical Devices market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hi-Tech Medical Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hi-Tech Medical Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hi-Tech Medical Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Smart Phones

Tablets

Smart Watches

Fitness Trackers

Virtual Reality Sets

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Sports and Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Adidas AG

Apple Inc.

CAE Healthcare

Fitbit Inc

Garmin

Google Inc.

Honeywell

HUAWEI

Intelesens

LG Electronics Inc.

Lifesense

LifeWatch

Medtronic

NIKE

Nuubo

Omron

Philips

Samsung

Sotera Wireless

Stryker Corporation

Virtual-Realties Limited

Xiaomi

Zephyr Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hi-Tech Medical Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hi-Tech Medical Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hi-Tech Medical Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Hi-Tech Medical Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Hi-Tech Medical Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Smart Phones

2.2.2 Tablets

2.2.3 Smart Watches

2.2.4 Fitness Trackers

2.2.5 Virtual Reality Sets

2.2.6 Other

2.3 Hi-Tech Medical Devices Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Hi-Tech Medical Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Sports and Fitness

2.4.2 Remote Patient Monitoring

2.4.3 Home Healthcare

2.5 Hi-Tech Medical Devices Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Hi-Tech Medical Devices Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

