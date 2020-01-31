IT OPERATIONS ANALYTICS MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, STRATEGIES, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2024

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

IT operations analytics (ITOA) is an approach or method to retrieve, analyze, and report data for IT operations.

According to this study, over the next five years the IT Operations Analytics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Operations Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IT Operations Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the IT Operations Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Corvil

Micro Focus

BMC Software

Splunk

Nexthink

SAP

Oracle

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Evolven

Microsoft

VMware

ExtraHop

Melillo

IntelliMagic

Ymor

Sisense

CA Technologies

Engage ESM

Bits and Binaries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IT Operations Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IT Operations Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IT Operations Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IT Operations Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 IT Operations Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 IT Operations Analytics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-Based

2.2.2 On-Premise

2.3 IT Operations Analytics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 IT Operations Analytics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

2.5 IT Operations Analytics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global IT Operations Analytics by Players

3.1 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global IT Operations Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Corvil

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered

11.2.3 Corvil IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Corvil News

11.3 Micro Focus

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered

11.3.3 Micro Focus IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Micro Focus News

11.4 BMC Software

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered

11.4.3 BMC Software IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 BMC Software News

11.5 Splunk

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered

11.5.3 Splunk IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Splunk News

11.6 Nexthink

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered

11.6.3 Nexthink IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Nexthink News

11.7 SAP

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered

11.7.3 SAP IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 SAP News

……Continued

